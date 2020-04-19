Growing up in Andover, Rachel Appel loved horses long before she received her first horse at age 13.
“I’ve been riding since I can remember,” she said.
“My neighbors always had horses, so I was over there a lot brushing and riding and doing anything I could to be around the horses,” Appel said. She also went to riding camps every summer.
Now the 2007 Anoka High School graduate, who lives in Stanford Township, has won a national equestrian award.
Appel was recently named winner of a 2019 High Point Award from the American Saddlebred Horse Association. The High Point Award is given out based on total points accrued from competitions throughout the year, so consistency matters as well as excellence.
Appel won in the category of saddle seat adult equitation.
“Equitation is, in layman’s terms, how well you can ride a horse,” Appel said.
Saddle seat, a style of English riding not common in Minnesota, requires poise, core strength and attention to detail.
“It’s a very technical sport,” Appel said.
Her horse, Sinsation, can tell the difference between a rider sitting up straight or leaning just a degree forward, she said, and it affects how well the horse performs.
“To some degree it’s very frustrating,” she said but added that she enjoys the technical aspects.
“People who are perfectionists tend to excel,” she said.
Appel discovered her love of saddle seat riding by accident. She sought out Manahan Stables for lessons because she was training a horse for endurance riding and noticed her balance could use improvement.
When she started taking lessons, she fell in love with the horses and the sport. She once told her husband, Steve, she didn’t know what was so fun about trotting around in circles, but she loved it. Now she says she’s “addicted” to it.
Like any sport, doing well in equestrian takes dedication.
“I’m at the barn four nights a week generally, riding the horses and practicing,” she said.
“I’m definitely not in it to win it, but it’s also fun to be competitive,” she said.
Kris Brutoco, of Manahan Stables, wrote in an email that Appel loves animals and her passion for that comes through in how she lives, practices, rides and competes.
She wrote that having Sinsation and Rachel in the barn is, in itself, “a dream come true,” and Brutoco and Ray Manahan feel grateful, proud and honored to be part of their success.
Sinsation is one of Brutoco’s “all time favorite horses.”
“She loves to train and show,” Brutoco wrote. “She also keeps you humble, since you know at some point she’ll embarrass you.”
Appel has been showing competitively in saddle seat since 2014 and was surprised to win a national award.
“Saddlebreds is kind of one of those sports where if you can write a big check, you can win whatever award you want,” she said. So to win as an “average Joe” was surprising and gratifying, especially since there were talented riders in the competition this year, she said.
In addition to competing on Sinsation, Appel also shows a rescue horse named Phoenix competitively.
Appel would love to see more adults try riding lessons and competitive shows.
“It’s certainly great exercise,” she said. “It’s a fun sport.”
