BRAHAM
Bombers boys basketball
Dec. 16, 7:15 p.m. vs. CHOF at Braham High School
Dec. 19, 7:15 p.m. vs. Swanville at Swanville High School
Dec. 22, 7:15 p.m. vs. Cromwell-Wright at Braham High School
Bombers girls basketball
Dec. 15, 5:45 p.m. vs. Mora at Braham High School
Dec. 20, 5:45 p.m. vs. McGregor High School at McGregor High School
Dec. 22, 5:45 p.m. vs. Cromwell-Wright at Braham High School
Bombers/Tigers wrestling
Dec. 16, 4 p.m. vs. Multiple schools at Chisago Lakes High School
CAMBRIDGE CHRISTIAN
Boys basketball
Dec. 16, 7 p.m. vs. Willmar Christian at Cambridge Christian
Dec. 19, 8 p.m. vs. Victory Christian at Victory Christian
Dec. 20, 6:30 p.m. vs. Liberty Christian at Cambridge Christian
Girls basketball
Dec. 15, 6 p.m. vs. St. John’s Prep at St. John’s Prep School
Dec. 16, 5:30 p.m. vs. Willmar Christian at Cambridge Christian
Dec. 19, 6:30 p.m. vs. Victory Christian at Victory Christian
Dec. 20, 5 p.m. vs. Liberty Christian at Cambridge Christian
CAMBRIDGE-ISANTI
Bluejackets boys basketball
Dec. 13, 7 p.m. vs. Duluth East at Duluth East High School
Dec. 16, 7:15 p.m. vs. Elk River at Cambridge-Isanti High School
Dec. 20, 7 p.m. vs. Blaine at Blaine High School
Dec. 22, 7 p.m. vs. Anoka at Cambridge-Isanti High School
Bluejackets girls basketball
Dec. 17, 3 p.m. vs. Sartell at Sartell High School
Dec. 20, 7:15 p.m. vs. Spring Lake Park at Cambridge-Isanti High School
Dec. 22, 6:15 p.m. vs. Hermantown at Hermantown High School
Bluejackets boys hockey
Dec. 17, 7 p.m. vs. Princeton at First Bank & Trust Ice Arena
Dec. 20, 7 p.m. vs. Anoka at Isanti Ice Arena
Dec. 22, 6 p.m. vs. North Shore at Lake County Arena
Bluejackets gymnastics
Dec. 15, 6:30 p.m. vs. Becker at Becker High School
Bluejackets boys swim and diving
Dec. 15, 5:30 p.m. vs. Monticello at Monticello Middle School
Bluejackets wrestling
Dec. 15, 6 p.m. vs. Big Lake at Cambridge-Isanti High School
Northern Tiers Stars girls hockey
Dec. 15, 7 p.m. vs. Buffalo at East Bethel Ice Arena
Dec. 16, 7 p.m. vs. Dodge County at East Bethel Ice Arena
Dec. 20, 7 p.m. vs. Pine City Area at East Bethel Arena
Dec. 22, 5:15 p.m. vs. Two River/St. Paul
NORTH BRANCH
Vikings boys basketball
Dec. 15, 7:15 p.m. vs. Cloquet at North Branch High School
Dec. 17, 3 p.m. vs. Simley at Simley High School
Dec. 20, 7:15 p.m. vs. Pine City at North Branch High School
Dec. 22, 7:15 p.m. vs. Hermantown at North Branch High School
Vikings girls basketball
Dec. 16, 7 p.m. vs. Rush City at North Branch High School
Dec. 17, 12 p.m. vs. Grand Rapids at Grand Rapids High School
Dec. 20, 6 p.m. vs. Brooklyn Center at Brooklyn Center High School
Vikings dance
Dec. 20, 6 p.m. vs. Multiple schools at Chisago Lakes High School
Vikings gymnastics
Dec. 13, 6 p.m. vs. Monticello at North Branch High School
Vikings wrestling
Dec. 16, 4 p.m. vs. Multiple schools at Chisago Lakes High School
Dec. 21, 5 p.m. vs. Multiple schools at Mounds View High School
Northern Edge boys hockey
Dec. 20, 7 p.m. vs. Forest Lake at Forest Lake Sport Center
Dec. 22, 7 p.m. vs. Pine City at Northern Edge at East Bethel Ice Arena
Northern Tiers Stars girls hockey
Dec. 15, 7 p.m. vs. Buffalo at East Bethel Ice Arena
Dec. 16, 7 p.m. vs. Dodge County at East Bethel Ice Arena
Dec. 20, 7 p.m. vs. Pine City Area at East Bethel Arena
Dec. 22, 5:15 p.m. vs. Two River/St. Paul
RUSH CITY
Tigers boys basketball
Dec. 13, 7:15 p.m. vs. Mora at Rush City High School
Dec. 16, 7:15 p.m. vs. Hope Academy at Rush City High School
Dec. 22, 7 p.m. vs. Milaca at Milaca High School
Tigers girls basketball
Dec. 13, 7 p.m. vs. East Central at East Central High School
Dec. 16, 7:15 p.m. vs. North Branch at North Branch High School
Tigers/Bombers wrestling
Dec. 16, 4 p.m. vs. Multiple schools at Chisago Lakes High School
ISANTI OUTLAWS
Dec. 16, 6:15 p.m. vs. Florida Jr. Blades at Hertz Arena
Dec. 17, 8:15 a.m. vs. Atlanta Mad Hatters at Hertz Arena
Dec. 17, 2:15 p.m. vs. Palm Beach Typhoon at Hertz Arena
Dec. 18, 10 a.m. vs. Columbia Infantry at Hertz Arena
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.