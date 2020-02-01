There were a number of local teams who continued their strong winter showings with impressive performances last week.
The Cambridge-Isanti gymnastics team took four of the top five places in the Bluejacket All-Around Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 25.
Not to be outdone, the C-I boys basketball team extended its current win streak to 11 straight games with two wins, while the Bluejacket girls hoop squad also won twice and now has won five in a row.
Both the Rush City-Braham and Cambridge-Isanti wrestling teams had strong showings last week, while Braham’s boys and girls basketball teams continued their winning ways.
Here is a look at last week’s performances by high school teams around the area.
Boys basketball
Cambridge-Isanti extended its winning streak to 11 straight with two wins last week, knocking off North Branch 94-64 on Tuesday, Jan. 21, and then whipping St. Francis 88-71 on Friday, Jan. 24.
Senior Henry Abraham nearly posted a triple-double in the win over North Branch, collecting 32 points, seven rebounds and nine assists as well as three steals. He was one of four Bluejackets to finish in double figures in that game as Micah Ladd scored 18, Connor Braaten had 15 and Paul Swanson 11.
Trevor Johnson topped North Branch with 22 points while Carter Whitman had 14.
C-I again had four players score in double figures in the St. Francis victory, with Abraham posting 25 to go with 13 assists. Braaten was close behind with 21 points, followed by Hunter Melander with 19 and Micah Ladd with 10.
In losing to the Bluejackets, North Branch saw a losing streak move to 10 straight – and a 74-69 loss at Chisago Lakes on Thursday, Jan. 23, pushed the streak to 11.
Trevor Johnson scored 19 points, the highest total on either team. Also in double figures were Carter Whitman (18), Anthony Riley (11) and Drew VanEerden (10). Carson Klein added 9. The Vikings were 3-11 entering the week.
Rush City made up a postponed visit to Isle on Monday, Jan. 20, beating the Huskies 84-56. The Tigers followed with two close losses, to Pine City (75-67 on Jan. 21) and Hinckley-Finlayson (65-63 on Jan. 24), settling their record at 4-8.
Braham split its two games last week, beating Onamia 58-48 on Tuesday, Jan. 21, before falling at Isle by a 48-46 score on Friday.
In the Onamia victory, juniors Kevin Laman and Zach Yerke were a potent one-two punch as each scored 20 points, with Yerke adding seven rebounds and Laman four. Jonah Johnson nearly finished with a double-double, grabbing 12 rebounds while scoring 8 points.
Laman and Yerke topped the Bombers in the Isle loss with 12 points, Yerke collected 13 rebounds and Laman eight.
Girls basketball
Braham won a pair of contests early in the week before finishing with a tough loss to Onamia. The Bombers opened the week with a 59-56 victory over Onamia on Tuesday, Jan. 21, thanks in part to a 30-point effort by Hannah Cornelius.
Cornelius nearly posted a triple-double in a 65-27 victory over Isle two days later, finishing with 27 points, 10 rebounds and eight steals in that victory. Arin Zimpel backed Cornelius in that contest with 12 points.
On Friday, Jan. 24, Braham lost a rematch with Onamia by a 71-57 margin despite 17 points, eight rebounds and five assists by Cornelius. Nickole Duvernay had 14 points in that contest, while Zimpel added 10.
Cambridge-Isanti extended its current win streak to five straight with a pair of one-sided victories, knocking off North Branch 73-47 on Tuesday, Jan. 21, and then crushing St. Francis 54-27 on Friday, Jan. 24.
Mikayla Aumer led three Bluejackets in double figures against the Vikings with 27 points. Jana Swanson posted another double-double with 18 points and 11 rebounds, while Amme Sheforgen nearly matched Swanson, finishing with 20 points and nine boards.
Paige Peaslee topped North Branch with 20 points, while Megan Bunes and Katherine Carlson each had 11.
Aumer and Sheforgen both had 13 points in Cambridge-Isanti’s home win over St. Francis, while Swanson posted another double-double with 11 points and 14 rebounds. The Vikings got back into the win column with a 37-35 defensive victory over Chisago Lakes on Thursday, Jan. 23. Paige Peaslee knocked down 17 points, including the shot that pushed the Vikings ahead for good after flipping a late deficit.
“We missed a lot of shots early in the game that we usually make, but the girls found a way defensively to keep us in the game all night,” coach Alison Trampe said. “Despite being down late, our girls never gave up. It was a fun battle and we were fortunate to come out on top!”
Maddie Helin (7 points) and Kate Carlson (6) were also among the leaders in the low-scoring contest.
Rush City fell to Great River Conference leader Pine City 67-20 on Tuesday, Jan. 24, but then beat Hinckley-Finlayson 50-36 on Thursday, Jan. 23, snapping an 11-game losing streak and moving the Tigers’ season mark to 2-11.
Cambridge Christian posted a 45-25 romp over St. Cloud Christian on Thursday, Jan. 23, to win its only game last week. Senior Abigail Nyquist topped the Warriors in that victory with 10 points, while freshman Grace Christenson added 8.
Gymnastics
Cambridge-Isanti put together its best “all-around” performance this season at the Bluejacket All-Around Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 25. C-I took four of the top five places in the competition and posted a 146.75 team score, the team’s best mark this season.
Freshman Laci Lorinser led the way, posting a personal best score of 37.1 in the all-around to finish second among 63 gymnasts at the meet. Senior AnnaGrace Nelson also had a career-best effort of 36.4 to place third in the all-around, followed by a fourth-place effort of sophomore Laci Leverty with a 36.25.
Freshman Alison Barber also had a career-best in the all-around with a score of 36.15 that earned her fifth place.
The RPHF Flamingos were beaten by Maple Lake on Friday, Jan. 24, 128.6 to 126.075.
Boys hockey
Cambridge-Isanti struggled in two losses last week, falling at Monticello and at home to Sauk Rapids-Rice.
The Bluejackets managed just 15 shots in the 7-0 loss at Monticello on Thursday, Jan. 21, with goalie Jonny Ziebarth posting 29 saves. Wyatt Lindell and Jaxon Jones each had a goal in a 7-2 loss to Sauk Rapids-Rice two days later, with Ziebarth stopping 20 shots.
Boys swimming
Cambridge-Isanti finished fifth at the Bluejackets Invitation the team hosted on Saturday, Jan. 25. C-I posted 247 points in the meet, which was won by Elk River with 644 points.
Junior Eli Bingham led the Bluejackets with a pair of fourth-place finishes at the meet. He took fourth in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 1:00.55, then finished fourth in the 100 breast with a 1:07.85 clocking.
Senior Zach Melby placed fifth in the 200 IM with a time of 2:22.51, then finished sixth in the 100 back with a 1:06.95 clocking. And junior Mitchell Patrick placed sixth in the 500 free with a time of 5:41.65.
Cambridge-Isanti’s 200 medley relay quartet of Patrick, Bingham, Melby and eighth grader Christopher Williams took third with a 1:51.64 effort.
Wrestling
Rush City-Braham had a good week, posting a 3-1 record at a quadrangular held at St. Agnes on Saturday, Jan. 25. The Tigers posted wins over the host school as well as St. Croix Lutheran and Fox Valley Lutheran from Wisconsin, while the team’s only loss was to Goodhue.
Cambridge-Isanti also was solid last week, bouncing back from a 41-25 loss to a strong St. Francis squad on Thursday, Jan. 23, to sweep two matches at a triangular hosted by Eden Valley-Watkins the next evening. The Bluejackets knocked off the host school 52-18, then beat Royalton-Upsala 45-21.
C-I scored five pins and a technical fall against Eden Valley-Watkins, then hit Royalton-Upsala with five more pins.
North Branch came in fifth out of 18 teams at the Skip Nalan Invitational at Grand Rapids on Saturday, Jan. 25, pulling in 122.5 points toward the team competition. The home team bested all with 193.
The Vikings had a top-six podium placer in seven of the 14 weight classes. Leading the way for the team were runners-up Brandt Bombard (138 pounds), Austin Sonnek (152) and Caleb Norwig (220). Josh Logan placed third at 132 and Ashton LaBelle earned the same finish at 145. Jackson Marcussen finished fourth at 285 and Sam Sonnek was sixth at 182.
The Viking won the majority of matches actually contested in a dual against Chisago Lakes on Thursday, Jan. 23, but the small roster meant the Vikings gave up 6-point forfeits in six weight classes, creating a 48-32 defeat.
