Boys basketball
Cambridge-Isanti will roll into 2020 with a 7-1 overall record and a six-game win streak. The Bluejackets opened their home schedule with an 87-79 victory over Wayzata on Friday, Dec. 20, then claimed three victories in as many days to win the North Star State Hardwood Showcase in Hibbing on Dec. 26-28.
C-I’s home win over Wayzata featured a 57-point explosion by senior guards Henry Abraham and Micah Ladd, with Abraham scoring 30 points and Ladd collecting 27. Connor Braaten finished with 15 points in that win while Hunter Melander added 12.
Abraham then scored 41 points to lead four Bluejackets in double figures in a 108-64 thrashing of Duluth Denfield on Thursday, Dec. 26. Ryan Cox scored 17, Ladd 13 and Paul Swanson 12 as Cambridge-Isanti exploded for 65 first-half points.
Abraham and Ladd followed that with 54 points to lead the Bluejackets to an 83-77 win over Duluth East the next day. Paul Swanson also had 12 points in that victory.
Cambridge-Isanti then knocked off the host school 90-80 on Saturday, Dec. 28, to win the tournament title for a second year in a row. Abraham scored 29 points in that win while Cox added 20; those two and Ladd were named to the all-tournament team after the win.
Braham entered the new year with a 4-4 overall record thanks in part to a 68-40 victory at Long Prairie-Grey Eagle on Friday, Dec. 20. One day earlier the Bombers suffered a narrow 40-39 loss at East Central that gave them a 1-2 mark in Great River Conference action.
Braham also lost to Dassel-Cokato 51-35 on Friday, Dec. 27, in the first game of a tournament hosted by Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted. The Bombers’ scheduled game against the home team the next day was canceled.
Rush City begins 2020 with a 3-2 overall record and 2-0 mark in the Great River Conference. The Tigers have not played since knocking off Hope Academy 74-69 on Thursday, Dec. 19.
North Branch will start the new year with a 3-4 overall record after falling to Kasson-Mantorville 66-61 on Friday, Dec. 27. Trevor Johnson and Logan Murphy led the Vikings with 15 points each while Drew VanEerden added 14.
Girls Basketball
Cambridge-Isanti entered the Christmas break with a 63-55 loss at Forest Lake, but will take a 6-3 record into 2020 thanks to two victories in the Wood City Classic at Cloquet Dec. 27-28.
Amme Sheforgen scored 15 points while Jackie Olander and Myranda Brooger each added 11 at Forest Lake, a contest in which a slow start did the Bluejackets in.
“We started the game back on our heels,” coach Jody Ledahl said. “We did do a good job of clawing our way back, but that does take a lot out of you. We had one spurt where we turned the ball over a few times and we found ourselves behind late in the game – and it’s harder to come back when you’re down late in the game.”
The Bluejackets rebounded by winning both games in the Cloquet tournament by a combined 49 points. C-I crushed the hosts 74-39 on Friday, Dec. 27, then knocked off Crosby-Ironton 70-56 in the title game the next day.
At that tournament Mikayla Aumer returned to the lineup for the first time this season after missing seven games with a broken hand, and she led the Bluejackets in scoring in both games with 23 points against Cloquet and 20 versus Crosby-Ironton.
Aumer was one of four C-I players to reach double figures against Cloquet, with Amme Sheforgen netting 17, Jackie Olander 13 and Jana Swanson 11. Sheforgen finished with 18 points against Crosby-Ironton, while Swanson posted a double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds in that game.
North Branch will look to return to its winning ways after losing its final two games of 2019. The Vikings claimed a 56-46 home win over Cloquet on Thursday, Dec. 19, with Paige Peaslee scoring 21 points and Katherine Carlson adding 12.
The next night North Branch saw its season-opening seven-game win streak snapped with a 51-42 loss at Big Lake despite 11 points from Carlson. One week later the Vikings lost to Orono 65-37 in the Monticello, a game in which Peaslee had 14 points and Carlson 10.
Braham will enter 2020 on a high note after claiming a 48-46 win over Nevis in the first round of the Aitken Holiday Tournament on Friday, Dec. 27. The Bombers’ contest against Aitkin in the tournament’s title game was postponed, giving Braham a 3-5 record at this point in the season.
Rush City hopes for better times in the new year after falling to 1-5 on the season after a 58-27 loss to Foley on Friday, Dec. 20. Allyson Rood scored 9 points to lead the Tigers in that contest.
Boys Hockey
Pine City Area finished the Herb Brooks Invitational as Bronze Division champions after defeating Section 5A foe Princeton 7-1 on Saturday, Dec. 28 at the TRIA Arena in St. Paul. Dusty Bergstrom led the scoring with a hat trick and George Miller added a pair of goals. Also scoring one each were Gabe Westbrook and Parker Sell. Alex Laven saved 22 of 23 shots.
“The game was pure domination by the boys in green,” coach Grant Nicoll said. “We started out with a 4-0 lead in the first period and never looked back.”
The Dragons had reached the title game with wins at the National Sports Center in Blaine over the two prior days, 6-3 over Brookfield (Wisc.) in the quarterfinals on Dec. 26 and 4-0 over Simley in the semifinals on Dec. 27.
The Dragons have won 10 games in a row and stand 11-2-0 at press time.
North Branch advanced to the championship game of the Little Falls tournament Dec. 26-28, defeating Willmar 5-1 and West Fargo Sheyenne 7-2 before losing to the host school in the title game.
The Vikings scored four third-period goals in the win over Willmar, led by Joey Kerchner and his two goals. Cody Croal, Matt Dekanick and Tucker Sachs also scored for NB, while Jake Turek made 18 saves to earn the win.
North Branch scored at least two goals in each period in the win over West Fargo Sheyenne, with Sachs leading the way thanks to a pair of markers. Croal, Kerchner, Evan Murray, Jesse Lesmann and Dawson Johnson also had goals for the Vikings, with Turek stopping 29 shots.
Kerchner scored the only North Branch goal in the Little Falls loss, with Turek making 35 saves.
Cambridge-Isanti took third place in the Open Division of the Herb Brooks Holiday Classic thanks to a 4-3 overtime win over Becker-Big Lake on Saturday, Dec. 28. Junior Easton Parnell netted the game-winner at 1:34 of the extra session, one of his two goals in the contest, with Jacob Ziebarth also scoring a pair of goals. Meghan Gibb finished with 24 saves.
The Bluejackets are 3-9 on the season after losing to Fairbault 6-0 and Luverne 6-1 in the two days preceding the win over Becker-Big Lake.
Girls Hockey
Cambridge-Isanti will enter the new year on a bit of a down note after a 5-0 loss at Rogers on Saturday, Dec. 21, that snapped a four-game win streak.
But the news is more good than bad for the Bluejackets, who outscored their opponents 24-8 during that streak. C-I took a 6-6 record, including a 2-1 mark in Mississippi 8 play, into a home contest against Mahtomedi on Monday, Dec. 30.
Boys Swimming
Cambridge-Isanti lost twice before Christmas, falling 99-75 to Duluth, then giving St. Anthony a battle before dropping a 94-76 decision.
In the Duluth meet, the Bluejackets got a first-place finish from Dylan Hemsworth in 1-meter diving with a 160.70 point total. Other event winners were Zach Melby in the 100-yard back (1:07.12), Eli Bingham in the 100 breast (1:09.28) and 400 relay team of Christopher Williams, Alex Borowick, Kale Nelson and Melby (4:12.20).
In the meet against St. Anthony, Cambridge-Isanti had five event winners, including firsts by Melby in both the 200 IM (2:25.57) and the 100 back (1:07.61). Williams topped the field in the 50 free with a time of 26.25, while Bingham’s time of 1:00.74 was best in the 100 fly.
The Bluejackets’ 200 free relay of Bingham, Nelson, Michael Sauze and Borowick also won with a 1:52.50 clocking.
Wrestling
Both Cambridge-Isanti and Rush City-Braham competed in the Rogers Holiday Matness tournament on Friday-Saturday, Dec. 27-28. The Bluejackets finished fifth in the tournament with 122 points, while RC-Braham was 26th with 15.5 points.
Cambridge-Isanti’s Jacob McCabe won the 285-pound title at the tournament pinning Cole Rosengren of the Chaska-Chanhassen Stormhawks in 3:13 in the title match.
The Bluejackets also had a number of strong performances in the lower weights. Eighth grader Leon Edblad took fourth at 106 pounds, as did junior Logan Lindquist at 120, while freshman Carter Wothe and sophomore Sam Rodriguez took eighth at 113 and 126, respectively.
C-I senior Romeo Nordquist placed seventh at 152 while fellow senior Easton Johnson took fifth at 195. RCB senior Daniel Mielke finished seventh at 160.
