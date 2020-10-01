Thursday, Oct. 1
Cambridge-Isanti girls tennis at North Branch, 4:30 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti girls swimming at Monticello, 5 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti boys soccer vs. Big Lake, 7 p.m.
North Branch boys soccer vs. Chisago Lakes, 7 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 2
Cambridge Christian soccer vs. Willmar, 4 p.m.
Cambridge Christian volleyball vs. Willmar, 5 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti girls soccer at Big Lake, 7 p.m.
North Branch girls soccer at Chisago Lakes, 7 p.m.
Rum River Mallards vs. Wisconsin Rapids, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 3
Cambridge Christian volleyball vs. Rochester Area Home School, 11:30 a.m.
Rum River Mallards vs. Wisconsin Rapids, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 6
Cambridge Christian soccer at Foreston, 4 p.m.
Braham cross country at Hinckley-Finlayson, 4 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti girls swimming vs. Big Lake, 5 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 8
Cambridge-Isanti and North Branch cross country at Mississippi 8 Championship at Becker, 12:30 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti girls swimming vs. Chisago Lakes, 5 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti volleyball at Princeton, 7 p.m.
North Branch volleyball vs. Becker, 7 p.m.
Braham volleyball at East Central, 7 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 9
North Branch football vs. Cloquet, 4 p.m.
Cambridge Christian soccer vs. Metro United, 4:30 p.m.
Cambridge Christian volleyball at Lake Region, 5 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti football vs. Brainerd, 7 p.m.
Braham football vs. North Woods, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 10
Rush City volleyball at Ogilvie, 7 p.m.
Rum River Mallards at Minnesota Blue Ox, 7 p.m.
