High school and youth sports are on pause again after Gov. Tim Walz signed Emergency Executive Order 20-99 on Wednesday, Nov. 18.
That decision, which put games and practices on hold through Friday, Dec. 18, affects all Minnesota State High School League fine arts and athletic programs.
“Obviously there was a feeling of disappointment, because kids want to play, and coaches want to coach,” Braham activities director Shawn Kuhnke said of the decision. “Everyone wants to have a season.
“But our athletes and coaches understand what’s going on in the world, and these are the precautions that we need to take to keep folks safe.”
The shutdown, which is a direct result of rising COVID-19 cases across the state, closed the book on football and volleyball seasons. For football, it meant a shortened playoff experience, as most sections did not play a complete playoff schedule.
“I was talking to a friend who is a coach, and we both agreed that this has been the most exhausting season,” Cambridge-Isanti coach Shane Weibel said. “Every day you were scared something would happen. The season has been crazy.
“But I give our kids credit for doing everything – buying in to masks, and staying socially distant – so we could keep our season alive.”
The Bluejackets were rewarded with a Class 5A Section 7 semifinal contest against Coon Rapids, a game C-I won to give the program’s seniors a season-ending victory on their home field.
“I was joyful that we won,” senior quarterback Connor Braaten said. “It was a great win, and a great way to end the season. But I also was a little sad, too. High school football is something I and the other seniors are never going to get a chance to play again.”
Volleyball saw its regular season end prematurely, as the section playoffs were never started.
“Last night, while watching the news about the upcoming announcement, my heart sank, thinking about what it means to the girls we coach, especially our seniors,” Cambridge-Isanti volleyball coach Colin Dickey wrote in a poignant Facebook post on Wednesday, Nov. 18. “Although I completely understand why, it doesn’t make it any easier.”
Dickey agreed with Weibel that this season was hard on coaches and players alike.
“This by far has been the most difficult coaching year of my career, not because of constantly worrying about putting practice plans together or preparing a game plan for an upcoming opponent, but rather about how to keep everyone safe,” he said.
The governor’s decision also will directly affect the winter sports season. Dance teams already had the opportunity to begin practicing, while boys hockey and boys basketball were set to begin practice this week. Sports such as girls basketball, girls hockey, wrestling, gymnastics and boys swimming were poised to begin practice soon.
Now all winter sports will have to wait until at least Dec. 19 to begin practice again, further shortening what was already going to be a limited season. Worse, there’s no guarantee that the winter sports will be given the go-ahead to restart on that date.
“We’re going to do everything we can to minimize exposure and help everyone stay healthy,” Cambridge-Isanti activities director Mark Solberg said. “Hopefully we’ll be back stronger than ever on Dec. 19. But I feel badly for kids and their families, because they’ll be missing things.”
The MSHSL also wrote in its press release that the league is continuing to study options for the upcoming winter and spring seasons as the pandemic continues. That means there is no certainty as to schedules for specific sports; in fact, the possibility exists for pushing back the start of spring sports to accommodate a longer winter season.
“Is it a situation where we just pick up the schedule at the date we can restart? Or is it a complete reshuffle, where we’re going to have to create brand-new schedule?” Kuhnke said. “So many things are up in the air.
“What will they do with the spring? Will they shorten the winter schedule because of the late start, or will they give the winter a full schedule – and push back the spring schedule into the summer? There are a lot of questions that will have to be answered.”
In addition to high school sports, youth sports and adult recreational sports were also shut down, though collegiate and professional sports can continue with the correct precautions in place.
As a result, the Rum River Mallards of the U.S. Premier Hockey League have seen their season put on hold for the next month.
“I think the USPHL is doing a great job of dealing with this situation as we put our season on pause,” Mallards general manager Triston Jensen said. “They have told us that they are working to make sure we can make up the games we have lost.
“The season may get pushed back to later in the year, or we may go to a schedule more like the NHL, where we have games on Tuesday-Wednesday and then Friday-Saturday.”
The Mallards had a home game scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 22, that was canceled. Rum River is scheduled to return to action when it plays in the Chicago Showcase Dec. 17-20.
The order issued by Gov. Walz also closes public pools, recreational centers, gyms, fitness and dance studios, theaters and bowling alleys.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.