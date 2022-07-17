Hunters can apply for special youth deer hunt permits from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources now through Friday, Aug. 19.

These hunts are for youth ages 12-15 at the time of the hunt. Youth archery hunters in Sand Prairie Wildlife Management Area in Sherburne County can be ages 10-17.

There is a limited number of permits for each hunt. Individual hunts will be held in several state parks, and in the Rydell National Wildlife Refuge, on various dates in the fall.

Adults must accompany youth during these hunts.

More information is available in on the DNR website (mndnr.gov/Hunting/Deer/Youth-Deer-Hunts.html).

Special youth deer hunts are different from the statewide youth deer season, which takes place Oct. 20-23 and does not require an application.

Hunters may only possess and use nontoxic ammunition when participating in a special hunt or disease management hunt in a Minnesota state park or Scientific and Natural Area.

Nontoxic ammunition includes steel, copper-plated, nickel-plated, zinc-plated and other projectiles made from a nontoxic material approved by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

