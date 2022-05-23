North Branch Area High School honored six of its senior athletes who signed national letters of intent to play sports in college in a ceremony hosted by the school on Wednesday, May 11.
The six seniors are Hailey Bistodeau, who will play golf at Buena Vista in Storm Lake, Iowa; Brandt Bombard, who will wrestle at Augsburg; Jack Gladitsch, who will play golf at St. Scholastica; Trevor Johnson, who will play basketball at the University of Northwestern; Jackson Marcussen, who will play football at Wisconsin-River Falls; and Abby Randall, who will play soccer at Wisconsin-Superior.
Here are the thoughts of all six athletes from the signing day ceremony.
Hailey Bistodeau
Golf, Buena Vista
Parents: Chad and Fran Bistodeau.
Why did you choose Buena Vista? “The campus is a really pretty area, and the town reminds me of North Branch. It reminds me of home. That they have a golf team that I really like is an added benefit.”
What are your thoughts on Signing Day? “It was fun, but it was overwhelming a little bit. I was excited, but I also was nervous. I had mixed emotions.”
Brandt Bombard
Wrestling, Augsburg
Parents: Cory and Mandi Bombard.
Why did you choose Augsburg? “I like to win, and this is the most dominant program at the D-III level. To go there and work with the best coaches in the nation and the best team in the nation will help me reach my personal goals. It’s just the best place for me to reach my goals.”
What are your thoughts on Signing Day? “It was a big weight lifted off my shoulders. There was a lot of anticipation. It was a fun process – to look at a bunch of schools and talk to a bunch of coaches and wrestlers – that helped me learn about a lot of places around the country. I can’t wait to get started there.”
Jack Gladitsch
Golf, St. Scholastica
Parents: Jim and Pam Gladitsch.
Why did you choose St. Scholastica? “They have a really good academic program in biology. My sister goes there, and she really likes it there. I want to continue my golf career, and that was the best place for me to do that.”
What are your thoughts on Signing Day? “I was excited to be up on the stage, but it was a little nerve-wracking as well. It’s exciting to know that I’m moving forward with my career and giving myself a chance to achieve my dreams at the next level.”
Trevor Johnson
Basketball, Univ. of Northwestern
Parents: Brent and Kristen Johnson.
Why did you choose Northwestern? “The community and the basketball program really fit me as a person. Overall, the school and community, the basketball and the academics were all the right fit.”
What are your thoughts on Signing Day? “Any transition like this is bittersweet, because you’re ending your high school career. But it’s exciting to get to play college basketball, and that was my goal.”
Jackson Marcussen
Football, Wis.-River Falls
Parents: Darin and Marsha Marcussen.
Why did you choose Wisconsin-River Falls? “They are one big family. I got to meet with the coach one-on-one, and they’re building the program up. Academically they have the major I want, which is human health performance or exercise science.”
What are your thoughts on Signing Day? “It was a little weird, knowing I won’t put the Viking uniform on anymore. I’ll be going to a new team with new coaches, making new relationships next year. It’s a lot to grasp, but I think I’ll be fine.”
Abby Randall
Soccer, Wis.-Superior
Parents: Dave and Amy Randall.
Why did you choose Wisconsin-Superior? “I had visited a few times, and I really liked its size and community atmosphere. I’ve always wanted to play Division III soccer, and Wisconsin-Superior gives me a great, competitive way to do that.”
What are your thoughts on Signing Day? “It has been a dream of mine [to play college soccer] since I was in eighth grade. I know it sounds cheesy, but it’s very exciting to see it happen before my eyes. And to have these classmates do the same thing is really cool.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.