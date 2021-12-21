Cambridge-Isanti boys basketball coach Mike McDonald remembers a time when there was a major rule change in high school basketball.
“I wasn’t sure I was in favor of the change from a jump ball to an alternating possession – until my team got the possession,” he said with a laugh, adding, “But when my team didn’t get the possession, I was opposed to it.”
There was no such wavering when the Minnesota State High School League voted unanimously on Dec. 2 to implement a 35-second shot clock for both boys and girls varsity basketball starting with the 2023-24 season.
The shot clock will not be mandatory for junior varsity or other lower levels of play, although it will be allowed if both teams agree before the game to use it.
Minnesota will join North Dakota and South Dakota as states currently using a shot clock at the high school level. Currently eight states use a shot clock: Besides the two Dakotas, those states are California, Maryland, Massachusetts, New York, Rhode Island and Washington.
The National Federation of State High School Associations has not approved a shot clock at this time.
In the meeting prior to the MSHSL vote, Tom Critchley, the executive director of the Minnesota Basketball Coaches Association, cited a report that said 82.7% of coaches around the state favored the move.
One reason for the overwhelming support is that a shot clock more closely aligns the high school game with the college game, hopefully allowing young players to make the jump to the next level more quickly.
“All levels of basketball, whether it’s professional or international leagues, down to college leagues, all use a shot clock,” said McDonald, a vocal proponent of the change. “So why not use it at the high school level in Minnesota?”
Another reason for the shot clock is that many teams favor a fast tempo that will not be affected by a shot clock of any length.
“If you look at our game against Braham, I don’t think either team ever exceeded 35 seconds for a possession,” Rush City girls coach Mike O’Donnell said. “That’s a long, long time.”
Braham coach Zach Loy agreed, adding: “From a basketball perspective, I’m very excited about it. For a team like us, that likes to play up-tempo, fast-paced games, I think the shot clock plays to our advantage.”
It helps that several local teams – most notably the Cambridge-Isanti boys and girls, the Braham girls and the Rush City boys – play a style that features full-court pressure on defense and fast-break offense that won’t be affected by a shot clock.
“It won’t make a big difference in our games,” Rush City boys coach Tryg Thompson said. “I think it’s good for basketball, because it will be more fun to watch and play.”
McDonald, whose C-I boys play a style called, “Havoc,” agreed with Thompson, adding: “Based on the style we play, I don’t think the shot clock is going to come into play very often. If you play fast, you don’t have worry about the shot clock.
“If you get to within 10 seconds of the end of a shot clock, you’ll have to coach that a little bit. What do you want your team to do? You may have to develop special plays and situations for your players.”
Even coaches that do not run pressure defenses and fast-break offenses feel the shot clock will be more of a positive than a negative.
“I think [having the shot clock] will be more exciting for players, coaches and fans,” North Branch boys coach Todd Dufault said. “It creates a different strategy to the game, and defense will be rewarded a bit more.
“It will definitely change the way we approach the game on both ends of the court. But I think it will add some excitement to the game, just like the 3-point shot.”
Many coaches felt the shot clock will have a bigger effect on the end of close games.
“Late in the game, if you have a 10-point lead, you just can’t run the clock out,” Cambridge-Isanti girls coach Jody Ledahl said. “There are a few times where we’ve had possessions that last more than a minute, and that’s just not going to happen anymore.
“And defenses don’t have to just foul as much at the end of the game, because of you can play defense until the shot clock runs out instead of having a parade to the foul line.”
One potential negative effect is that underdogs may have a tougher time pulling upsets because the shot clock will make it tougher to hold onto a lead late in the game.
But the main opposition to the shot clock came from those who cited the cost of adding the clock and the difficulties finding someone qualified to run it.
Adding a shot clock is a one-time cost that local ADs generally feel comfortable they can solve.
As to running the clock, finding a skilled operator is more challenging than finding someone to run the game clock, which starts when the referee drops his arm on an inbounds play and runs until the whistle blows. The shot clock must be reset whenever the ball goes into the basket, hits the rim, or is stolen by the other team.
“From an AD’s perspective, the amount of personnel you have available to you is limited,” Rush City AD Lee Rood said. “If you host roughly 24 boys and girls basketball games in a season, you’re going to need two or three people to run it, because you can’t ask one person to run it at every game. …
“There will be a learning curve. It will take some adjustment. It’s not something I’m against; I just think it will take some time to smooth out the kinks early.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.