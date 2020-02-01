The boys hockey teams from North Branch and Pine City Area met for a clash of the local titans on Tuesday, Jan. 21.
Action was end-to-end, as were the goals in the first two periods. Joey Kerchner opened the scoring from North Branch, but his tally was answered by the Dragons’ Parker Sell. Tucker Sachs got the lead back for North Branch two minutes before the first intermission.
Tim Thole scored for Pine City in the middle of the second period, only to see North Branch retake the lead through Matt DeKanick. With 21 seconds left before the second intermission, Dusty Bergstrom scored for Pine City to create yet another tie at 3-3.
The third period was the Kerchner Period, though: The Viking junior scored two unanswered goals in the final frame to seal the victory.
In other action last week, the Vikings beat St. Francis 4-2 on Jan. 25 and Becker/Big Lake 10-3 on Jan. 27 to improve to 15-4-0 on the season. The Dragons went on to defeat Mora/Milaca 5-0 on Jan. 23. In clinching that shutout, goaltender Alex Laven became the program’s winningest netminder with 40 career wins, and head coach Grant Nicoll moved into triple digits, scoring career victory No. 100.
