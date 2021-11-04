Three area volleyball teams remain alive in their particular section tournaments, giving each a shot at qualifying for the state tournament next week.
North Branch opened the Class 3A Section 7 tournament with a three-set sweep of fellow Mississippi 8 member Princeton on Friday, Nov. 29.
The Vikings, the No. 4 seed in the section, met top-seeded Grand Rapids in a semifinal match on Wednesday, Nov. 3, that was not completed at press time. With a victory, North Branch would advance to the section championship game against either Cloquet or Hermantown.
That match will be played on Saturday, Nov. 6, at Cloquet starting at 1 p.m.
Rush City also advanced to the semifinals of the Class 2A Section 7 tournament with a pair of victories last week.
The Tigers opened the tournament with a three-set sweep of Moose Lake-Willow River on Tuesday, Oct. 27, then advanced to the semis by claiming an exciting five-set win over Esko two nights later.
The match against the Eskomos saw Rush City lose the first set, then rally to claim the next two. Esko won the fourth set, but the Tigers prevailed 16-14 in the decisive fifth set to advance.
Rush City, the No. 2 seed in the South Section 1 portion of the bracket, played Greenway on Wednesday, Nov. 3, in a match that was not completed at press time. A victory would advance the Tigers to the section final against either Proctor or Mesabi East on Saturday, Nov. 6, at Hermantown.
Braham punched its ticket into the semifinals of the Class A Section 5 tournament by sweeping three sets from Great River Conference rival East Central on Friday, Oct. 29.
The Bombers, the top seed in Pod D of the section tournament, faced Hill City, the No. 2 seed in Pod C, in a quarterfinal match at Aitkin on Monday, Nov. 1, that was not completed at press time. With a win, Braham would advance to the semifinals to face either Pine River-Backus or Mille Lacs at Crosby-Ironton on Thursday, Nov. 4, at 7:30 p.m.
The section championship match will be hosted by Crosby-Ironton two days later beginning at 2 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti suffered a 25-13, 25-18, 25-23 road loss to Centennial in the opening round of the Class 4A Section 7 tournament. The Bluejackets finished the season with a 16-9 record.
BOYS CROSS-COUNTRY
Cambridge-Isanti placed seventh in the Class 3A Section 7 meet run at Anoka High School on Wednesday, Oct. 27. The Bluejackets finished with 167 points, 14 fewer than eighth-place Coon Rapids; Centennial won the tightly contested section with 60 points, with Anoka also qualifying for state with 62 points, 4 fewer than Andover in third.
“The guys’ average time was 17:48 in this race, so we dropped close to 25, 30 seconds in one week,” C-I coach Josh Lowman said. “It was a phenomenal performance in a deep section.
“And it was great to see Anoka qualify for state, because they are coached by a former Bluejacket in Sam Westerberg.”
Eighth grader Hunter Jacobson led C-I in this race, placing 25th overall with a time of 17:26.90, while senior Jaxon Jones finished 28th with a 17:31.23 clocking. Fellow senior Zander Gallmeier (17:47.05) took 33rd, while senior Blake Roberts (17:53.96) and sophomore Jonas Kennedy (18:22.28) rounded out the scorers for the Bluejackets in 38th and 43rd, respectively.
“Our No. 1 runner was an eighth grader who finished with his fastest time ever,” Lowman said of Jacobson. “Hunter is starting to figure things out, and he has four years to put everything together.”
North Branch finished 11th in the Class 2A Section 7 meet hosted by Cloquet Country Club on Thursday, Oct. 28, with 339 points.
The top runner for North Branch was senior Zach Johnson, who finished 55th with a time of 19:42.0, while fellow senior Alex Dick was 64th with a 20:00.3 clocking.
Rush City finished seventh in the Class A Section 5 meet run at Pierz Golf Course on Friday, Oct. 29. The Tigers scored 207 points, 6 fewer than Legacy-PACT in eighth.
Senior Joey Papke led the team, using a time of 18:49.0 to finish 24th in the race, while close behind was fellow senior Dalton Paul in 30th with a 19:15.2 clocking. A third senior, Karl Meissner, placed 48th with a time of 20:10.5, while eighth grader Brayden Ertz was 51st with a 20:14.7 clocking.
Braham was unable to field a complete team in that meet, but junior Brett Lund placed 102nd with a time of 24:54.0, while senior Ed Oquist was next with a 28:06.7 clocking.
GIRLS CROSS-COUNTRY
Cambridge-Isanti tied for seventh place in the Class 3A Section 7 meet run at Anoka High School on Wednesday, Oct. 27. The Bluejackets and Coon Rapids each finished with 187 points, with the Cardinals winning the tiebreaker.
“I was really happy with how the girls competed,” coach Josh Lowman said. “They started aggressively. This is a deeper pond than other races in which we’ve run this year, and that’s fine. I think if we would have run this way last week, we would have been a top-three team in the [Mississippi 8] Conference.
“We return our entire girls team, and now they know what they have to do.”
Leading C-I in this race was eighth grader Makenna Sjoberg, who placed 16th overall with a time of 20:30.20. Junior Kendyl Izzo (21:10.29) finished 32nd, followed by seventh grader Molly Larson (22:13.33) in 42nd, junior Jada Schafer (23:40.26) in 48th and eighth grader Athena Schoen (24:13.24) in 49th.
North Branch finished 11th in the Class 2A Section 7 meet hosted by Cloquet Country Club on Thursday, Oct. 28. The Vikings had 263 points, just six behind 10th-place Hermantown and only 13 behind Duluth Denfeld in ninth.
Leading the way for North Branch was seventh grader Ruby Hanson, who placed 48th with a time of 22:50.7. The next runner was senior Cora Hudella (22:57.3) in 49th, and eighth grader Evelina Gilkerson (23:02.5) was immediately behind Hudella.
Rush City placed 15th in the Class A Section 5 meet run at Pierz Golf Course on Friday, Oct. 29, with 388 points, just 16 behind North Lakes-LILA in 14th.
The top runners for the Tigers were freshman Ashland Paul, who led the Tigers by placing 60th with a time of 23:43.8, and eighth grader Leah Stavig, who was 81st with a 25:47.6 clocking.
Braham was unable to field a complete team in that meet, but freshman Ava Johnson placed 50th with a time of 23:11.6, while junior Alison Shockman finished 78th with a 25:26.3 clocking.
SOCCER
Cambridge Christian finished fourth in the Christian Athletic League tournament played at Willmar Friday and Saturday, Oct. 29-30.
The Warriors opened the tournament with an important 2-1 victory in penalty shots over Rochester Area Home School on Friday. Reece Bourke scored on an assist from J.J. Sedler for Cambridge Christian’s goal in regulation.
In the shootout, the Warriors saw Bryan Laska, Sedler and Jeremiah Newton all score while goalkeeper Tate Nowacki made sure Rochester only scored on one of its four attempts.
That win was important because it lifted CCS into the winners bracket and ensured the team would finish no lower than fourth.
The Warriors faced top-seeded Valley Christian in the second round that same day, and the team got a goal from Sedler but eventually lost to their rested opponents by a score of 7-1.
That pushed Cambridge Christian into Saturday’s consolation final against Willmar, and the Warriors suffered a 6-0 loss.
“I feel this team excelled at growth and its overall finish exceeded what the team set for a goal this season,” coach John Newton said. “We are proud of this team, and I am excited to see what the future brings.”
The Warriors will lose three seniors from this season, including Sedler, who was an all-conference and all-tournament choice – Nowacki also received all-conference honorable mention. The other seniors are Laska and Wendy Mcarton.
“J.J. is one of only nine players to reach the 50-goal mark for CCS, but his intensity in practice and games became the engine that the team drove on,” Coach Newton said. “Bryan embodies the word ‘hustle’; not only is he motivated to finish first in every hustle drill, but his intensity rubs off on the team. “And Wendy has so much heart and hustle. As the first person off the bench, she often brought a jump to the offense. All three will be missed as fantastic teammates.”
