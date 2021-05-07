The Minnesota State High School League recently announced its new section assignments for varsity sports and activities around the state, and all four area high schools were affected, at least to some degree, by the changes.
Rush City was arguably most affected by the changes, especially those caused by the MSHSL’s decision to expand to an additional class in volleyball, track and field, cross-country and soccer starting next fall.
As a result of the expansion, Rush City will move up from Class A to Class 2A in volleyball for the next two seasons, starting with the fall of 2021.
“I am pleased that volleyball moved to four classes,” Tigers volleyball coach Eric Telander said. “Girls basketball is already in four classes and has fewer kids participating, so I think it was a good move to do this.
“However, I thought we could have been able to balance the number of teams in each section a little more. I know some of the Class 4A sections have seven schools in them, while some of the Class A sections still have 20 schools. I suppose geography and a large number of smaller schools dictated this distribution.”
Telander was comfortable with the move up to Class 2A Section 7 for the next two years.
“We have been in this section before,” he noted. “A lot of the same teams are in it. There are a lot of solid teams and programs, but I am sure that we will be able to complete and work hard towards that ultimate goal of making a state tournament.”
The co-op wrestling team between Braham and Rush City also will move up to Class 2A and will compete in Section 7.
North Branch remains Class 2A in wrestling, but will stay in Section 4. And that’s bad news, since the reshuffling of sections has moved defending state champion Simley into the same section as the Vikings.
“We know that Simley has been one of the top teams in the state for several years now, and has had several individual state champs each of those years,” North Branch assistant coach Kyle Kahl said. “Simley has always been in the same class as us, we just will get to see them much earlier this year. So yes, our section just got a lot tougher.”
But Kahl said the Vikings will accept the challenge rather than complain about their misfortune.
“Life is about how you respond to situations, and Simley coming to our section creates a new challenge,” he said. “This is a great example of how we need to embrace this challenge and use it to get 1% better every day.”
Cambridge-Isanti has been affected by similar changes in two sports. The Bluejackets football team remains in Class 5A Section 7, but in that section the MSHSL has replaced Coon Rapids with Elk River. The Elks won a state title in 2016, were state runners-up the next season, and reached the semifinals in 2018-2019.
“Elk River also is fifth in wins in the state of Minnesota since 2016, so that move made a strong section even stronger,” Cambridge-Isanti football coach Shane Weibel noted. “We look forward to the challenge.”
Elk River also will move into the same section as the C-I gymnastics team, replacing St. Francis. The Elks advanced as a team to this year’s state meet, so the road to state just got tougher for the Bluejacket gymnasts.
“This is the first time that St. Francis won’t be in our section, so that is a big change for all of us – we’ll definitely miss them,” Cambridge-Isanti gymnastics coach Wendy Rooney said. “They are always well coached and show great team sportsmanship.
“With the addition of Elk River, it will make our already strong section even stronger based on how they have been the past few years. Adding Elk River will put four of the top 10 ranked teams in the entire state (based on the end of this past season’s rankings) in our section for next season.”
MSHSL enrollment is determined by the school’s Minnesota Department of Education enrollment for 2020-21 in grades 9-12, minus 40 percent of the school’s educational benefit (free and reduced lunch program).
For more information on the MSHSL’s decisions regarding section assignments, including enrollment numbers and section assignments sorted by sport and by school, click on https://www.mshsl.org/tournaments/competitive-sections.
