The Cambridge-Isanti football team held its first practice on Monday, Aug. 15.
Falls sports kicked off their seasons with the first set of practices allowed by the Minnesota State High School League on Monday, Aug. 15.
That means just a few weeks separate the local area high schools from beginning their years on the gridiron, pitch, court and course.
The County News Review takes a look at what the football season has in store for Cambridge-Isanti, North Branch, Rush City and Braham.
Cambridge-Isanti
Fresh off a 2-8 campaign, the Bluejackets kick off their season with a trip to Elk River.
Thursday, Sept. 1 at Elk River 7 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 9 Saint Francis 7 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 16 St. Cloud Tech 7 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 23 at Sauk Rapids-Rice 7 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 30 at Monticello 7 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 7 Chisago Lakes 7 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 14 Coon Rapids 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 19 at Andover 7 p.m.
North Branch
Coming within a game of a state berth before falling in the Section 7AAAA Championship game versus Grand Rapids, North Branch takes to Pine City for its opener.
Thursday, Sept. 1 at Pine City 7 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 9 at Duluth East 6 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 16 Mora 7 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 23 Rock Ridge 7 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 30 at Grand Rapids 7
Friday, Oct. 7 Duluth Denfeld 7 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 14 at Hermantown 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 19 Cloquet 7 p.m.
Braham
The Braham Bombers look to bounce back from a 2-7 season, starting with a contest versus Mesabi East.
Thursday, Sept. 1 at Mesabi East 7 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 9 at Deer River 7 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 16 Barnum 7 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 23 Chisholm 7 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 30 at North Woods 7 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 7 Moose Lake-Willow River 7 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 14 at East Central 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 19 Mille Lacs 7 p.m.
Rush City
Off a successful 7-3 year on the football field, Rush City looks to claw past East Central on the road in its first contest.
Thursday, Sept. 1 at East Central 7 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 9 Mille Lacs 7 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 16 Crosby-Ironton 7 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 23 at Hinckley-Finlayson 7
Friday, Sept. 30 Greenway 7 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 7 at Mesabi East 7 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 14 International Falls 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 19 at Moose Lake-Willow River 7 p.m.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our advertising news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our breaking news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our latest email news? Signup today!
Receive the latest features from Scene in the West Metro.
Would you like to receive our latest Business News? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our latest Sports News? Signup today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.