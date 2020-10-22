North Branch, MN (55056)

Today

Cloudy with snow. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Mainly cloudy with snow showers around this evening. Low 29F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.