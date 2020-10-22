The weather was not the only signal to the changing of the seasons last week.
While the temperatures grew cooler and the winds started to pick up, local cross-country and soccer teams competed in the section tournaments.
Here is a look at how area teams fared in those competitions.
CROSS-COUNTRY
Cambridge-Isanti placed fifth in the girls race and sixth on the boys side of the Class 2A Section 7 cross-country meet held at Princeton Golf Course on Thursday, Oct. 15.
In the girls meet the Bluejackets finished with 154 points, with Andover taking the title with 40 points.
Senior Cierra Johnshoy led C-I, placing 12th overall with a time of 19:59.9, while senior Ashton Parnell was next, placing 27th with a 21:02.4 clocking. Seventh grader Makenna Sjoberg was 32nd, followed by seniors Bailey Snidarich and Britt Erickson in 41st and 46th place, respectively.
In the boys competition Cambridge-Isanti had 154 points, just one behind Cloquet. Andover won the team title with 45 points.
Junior Jaxon Jones led the Bluejackets, finishing 16th with a time of 17:06.6, while Owen Jarvela was next thanks to a 17:08.6 clocking. Senior Jacob Ziebarth placed 34th with a time of 17:54.8, while junior Blake Roberts’ time of 18:03.8 was good for 37th. Sophomore Evan Goebel rounded out the scoring in 50th place.
North Branch also ran in that race, with the boys finishing 15th and the girls placing 13th.
In the girls race, seventh grader Evelina Gilkerson was the Vikings’ top runner, using a time of 22:54.3 to place 62nd. She was closely followed by eighth grader Dakota Esget (22:55.3) in 63rd, while junior Cora Hudella (22:58.8) was 64th.
Junior Evelyn DeMars in 93rd place and freshman Elinor Tetzlaff in 98th rounded out the North Branch lineup.
Junior Zachary Johnson led the way in the boys race, placing 80th with a time of 19:49.5. Junior Alex Dick was followed by sophomore Jarett Nelson and junior Justin Kormedy in a 91st-92nd-93rd-place finish, while sophomore Paul Boelk took 97th to complete the scoring.
Rush City placed 16th in the boys race and 18th in the girls competition at the Class A Section 5 meet held at Mora on Thursday and Friday, Oct. 15-16.
In the boys race, the Tigers’ top runner was junior Joey Papke, whose time of 20:21.5 was good for 66th place. Senior Luke Widenstrom was close behind with a time of 20:30.6 that placed him 71st, followed by junior Dalton Paul in 104th, senior Jacy Dominguez-Perrin in 109th, and senior Isaac Erdman in 125th.
“We were down but not out – one of our runners was quarantined,” Rush City coach Mike Vaughan said. “But we beat three other teams that were seeded higher. And everyone had their best time of the season – and for some, it was dramatically their best time. So for us, it was a good meet.”
In the girls race the Tigers were missing three of their top five runners, including one who twisted her ankle on the day of the race.
“You just have to laugh; by now, we’ve come to expect some challenges,” Vaughan said. “Considering that, I thought our girls performed valiantly. They showed a lot of grit, and there also were a lot of best times.”
Leading the way for Rush City was eighth grader Ashland Paul, whose time of 25:44.6 was good for 112th place. Junior Shelby Holmstrom placed 123rd, followed by junior Ashley Schmidt in 130th, eighth grader Heidi Gregorie at 131st, and freshman Ava Nichols at 133rd.
Braham had just three boys and four girls compete in the Class A Section 5 meet.
Freshman Ben White was the leader for the Bomber boys, placing 110th with a time of 21:59.1 in the boys meet run on Thursday. Eighth grader Ava Johnson was the top runner for the girls, placing 91st with a time of 24:15.4, while sophomore Alison Shockman finished 103rd with a 25:20.2 clocking.
SOCCER
It was a tough week for area soccer teams as all four lost first-round matches in the section tournament.
The Cambridge-Isanti boys, who were the No. 8 seed in the Class 2A Section 7 tournament, lost at Blaine by a score of 8-1 on Wednesday, Oct. 14.
Meanwhile the Cambridge-Isanti girls dropped a 10-0 decision at Centennial, which is ranked fourth in the state in Class 2A, on the Cougars’ pitch in a match played Wednesday, Oct. 14.
The North Branch girls fell to Hermantown 4-2 on Tuesday, Oct. 13, in a Class A Section 7 tournament quarterfinal contest played on the Vikings’ home pitch.
And the North Branch boys lost to St. Francis by a 2-0 score in the Vikings’ Class A Section 7 tournament opener played at St. Francis on Tuesday, Oct. 13. Tanner Bollman collected 16 saves against the Knights, who scored a goal in each half to claim the win.
TENNIS
Cambridge-Isanti closed the year with a 4-3 loss to Forest Lake in a match played on its home courts on Tuesday, Oct. 13.
The Bluejackets originally were scheduled to play White Bear Lake in a third-place match in the section tournament, but instead the Rangers filled that opening.
The winners for C-I in that competition were the three doubles teams. Seniors McKenzie Rafftery and Sarah Baker won at first doubles, juniors Maddie Lawrence and Keziah Bulabon won at second doubles, while senior Ashleigh Ruppert and junior Maddie Troolin teamed up to win at third doubles.
VOLLEYBALL
The Cambridge-Isanti squad has seen its early season schedule riddled by cancellations due to COVID-19. After the season opener at Princeton was canceled, the Bluejackets rebounded from losing the first set at Big Lake to claim the next three by scores of 26-24, 25-21 and 27-25 on Tuesday, Oct. 13.
Ada Schlenker led C-I with 12 kills and posted 10 digs, while Allyson Treichel added 10 kills and four blocks. Setter Hailey Christenson directed the offense with 27 assists, while Abbie Higley had 14 digs.
The Bluejackets’ scheduled contest against Chisago Lakes on Tuesday, Oct. 20, also was postponed, meaning Cambridge-Isanti is expected to host Monticello in its home opener on Thursday, Oct. 22, starting at 7 p.m.
Braham rebounded from a 3-1 loss at Pine City on Monday, Oct. 13, to slay the Dragons 3-1 in the rematch at home the following night.
“We played OK on Monday night, but our coverage and overall enthusiasm and drive were not where they needed to be,” Bombers coach Tammi Johnson said. “In the second match, we still struggled to get blocks or touches on their hits, but our coverage and digs were on point.
“After Game 1, our chemistry and movement improved and we were able to go out, have some fun, and win the match.”
Senior Adelia Pierson led Braham with 10 kills in Monday’s match and added 17 digs and four blocks. In the rematch on Tuesday, sophomore Ashlynn Giffrow had 10 kills, while Pierson and Julia Kuhnke each added nine. Pierson also led the way with 14 digs and four aces.
North Branch moved to 2-0 on the season by defeating St. Francis in three sets on Tuesday, Oct. 13.
And Rush City has won its first three matches this season. After sweeping Ogilvie to open the season, the Tigers took a home-and-home series from Onamia, winning at home on Monday, Oct. 12, before claiming the rematch on the road two days later.
