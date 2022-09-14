Junior Cora Sayotovich, wearing No. 4, goes up to block an attack in Rush City’s win over Braham last season.
Coach: Eric Telander.
Last Season: 17-6 overall, 9-0 Great River.
Top Players: Sophomore Mckenna Garr, libero; junior Cora Sayotovich, setter.
Outlook: The Rush City volleyball team appears to be poised for another phenomenal season. Last season the Tigers finished with an undefeated record in the Great River Conference.
Having only lost two seniors to graduation, the Tigers have an experienced team that will play with a high level of confidence.
“It should be another great year. We are loaded with a bunch of talent and competitive kids who really love the sport,” Telander said.
Telander knows his team will have a target on its back and he is aware of the stiff competition facing the Tigers.
“Typically, Braham, Pine City, and Mille Lacs all have really solid teams that are going to lead to some great battles,” he said.
Garr and Sayotovich are two of the more experienced returnees that will lead a group that carries high expectations into the 2022 season.
