The Rush City volleyball team brought its gaudy 19-1 record on the road when they traveled to Braham on Thursday, Oct 6. Rush City got off to another great start, winning the first two sets.
While things were not looking promising for Braham, the Bombers showed incredible resolve and came back to win the next two sets and force a decisive fifth set.
In the final set, Braham appeared to run out of gas and Rush City showed why it’s the top team Great River Conference. The Tigers dominated the set, winning 15-9.
“I was impressed by the way the girls responded in the fifth set,” Rush City head coach Eric Telander said. “Braham had the momentum, but the girls dug in and found a way to pull off the tough rivalry match.”
The valiant effort of Braham was led by the emotional leadership of senior Julia Kuhnke, who was diving all over the floor making big plays. Bombers heads coach Tammi Johnson was proud of how her team performed.
“I was so impressed with how they worked with one another and never gave up,” Johnson said. “The girls had to dig deep, work hard, and not give up in order to overcome two losses. It took perseverance and confidence to push through and force a fifth set.”
While it was a home game for the Bombers, the Tigers student section turned out in force and had the packed gym rocking.
“Our student section has been nothing but impressive this year,” Telander said. “The girls feed off their emotions and it is truly an advantage for us when our crowd gets energized.”
With the win, Rush City improves to 20-1 with just four games remaining on its regular season schedule. The Bombers’ effort against them showed that the team is not untouchable and must play with energy from start to finish.
“In sets 3 and 4, Braham had more desire than we did,” Telander said. We didn’t play with any urgency, but rather a bit complacent.”
Braham’s record now moves to 8-9 with just three games remaining on its schedule. The impressive performance against Rush City should provide a boost for the Bombers’ confidence as the postseason draws near.
