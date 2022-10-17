Braham vs Rush City VB 1013.jpg
Senior Julia Kuhnke for Braham goes up for the kill in the contest versus Rush City on Thursday, Oct. 6 at home for the Bombers. 

The Rush City volleyball team brought its gaudy 19-1 record on the road when they traveled to Braham on Thursday, Oct 6. Rush City got off to another great start, winning the first two sets.

While things were not looking promising for Braham, the Bombers showed incredible resolve and came back to win the next two sets and force a decisive fifth set.

