The Rush City volleyball began postseason play when it played host to Proctor in the Subsection 7AA South Semifinal on Friday, Oct. 28.
The Tigers cruised by the Rails winning the match 3-0. Rush City dominated all three sets, winning 25-15, 25-20, 25-12 to move to 25-1 on the season.
“We served and attacked well, keeping them from being able to consistently run their middles,” Tigers head coach Eric Telander said. “Their offense relies heavily on them and we were able to keep them, for the most part, in check.”
Top seed Rush City headed to Hermantown on Wednesday, Nov. 2, to take on No. 2 seed International Falls in the section semifinals. That contest was not completed at press time.
The winner of that contest will advance to the section final, which will also be played at Hermantown, on Saturday, Nov. 5.
Braham
Bombers cross country
The Braham Bombers cross country team competed in Section 5A Championships Thursday, Oct. 27.
Freshman Ava Johnson led the way for the girls, placing 40th with a time of 22.33.70, while senior Alison Shockman finished 62nd with a time of 23:42.30.
The boys were led by junior Ben White, who finished 37th with a time of 19:11.60. Junior Isaak Coolidge placed 47th, joining the sub-20-minute club by recording a time 19:32.70.
Bombers volleyball
The No. 2 seed Braham volleyball team hosted third-seeded Ogilvie in the second round of the Section 5A Tournament.
The Bombers defeated the Lions 3-1 in convincing fashion to move to .500 with a 10-10 record.
Braham dominated the first set 25-9, before Ogilvie made a comeback and took the second set 25-22. From that point on it was all Bombers as they took the final two sets 25-10, 25-20.
Braham moved on to the third round where it faced Pine River-Backus at Aitkin High School on Tuesday, Nov. 1. That contest was not completed at press time.
Cambridge Christian
Warriors soccer
The Cambridge Christian soccer team wrapped up its season with the Christian Athletic League Tournament, starting on Friday, Oct. 28, and ending the following day. The Warriors opened with a 6-2 win over Immanuel before a 5-1 loss later that day to St. Cloud. Next, Cambridge Christian ended the season with a 5-0 shutout victory over Rochester Area the following morning.
Versus the Trojans, the Warriors scored five opening-half goals to maintain a three-goal lead over Immanuel. Cambridge Christian added a goal in the second half to bring the game to its final of 6-2.
Samuel Tivane Jr. scored two goals while Christopher Laska, Michael P. Newton, Austin Baas and Reece Bourke also scored in the victory.
Falling by four goals to St. Cloud in their next action, the Warriors next readied to play Rochester.
Much like the contest versus the Trojans, Cambridge jumped all over the Defenders with three first-half goals to coast to the 5-0 triumph. Laska led the offense with two scores, aided by Tivane Jr., Baas and Bourke with goals.
The victory ended the season for the Warriors at 6-8-6.
Cambridge-Isanti
Bluejackets volleyball
Into the Section 7AAAA girls volleyball playoffs, Cambridge-Isanti earned the sixth seed in the eight-team bracket, being tasked with a trip to Forest Lake to take on the third seeded Rangers on Tuesday, Oct. 25.
The Bluejackets were not able to pull off the upset, falling 3-0 to the Rangers to end the season for the squad. Forest Lake won the sets 25-17, 25-19 and 25-14.
Jumping into the first set, Forest Lake went on an early run to establish a 11-6 lead over the Bluejackets. That five-point lead held for the remainder of the set, as the Rangers pulled away to win the set.
Back for the second set, the Bluejackets looked prime to even the match at one apiece, breaking out to an 11-4 start. Then, consistency problems reared their head for Cambridge-Isanti, said coach Colin Dickey.
“We’ve been like that all year,” he said. “We’ve had moments where we can’t do anything wrong. Then we’ll have two bad passes, or two bad sets or hits, and it affects everybody. I wish I had a magic 8 ball to figure out the answer why.”
From that early lead, the Rangers retaliated with a 21-7 run to take the second set and the commanding 2-0 lead over Cambridge-Isanti.
Returning for third and final set, Forest Lake surged to a 10-5 lead and never looked back. The loss ended the season at 18-10 for Cambridge-Isanti.
Falling to Forest Lake ended the career of six seniors for the Bluejackets. The senior class made up of Sophie Meissen, Ada Schlenker, Lauren Schreder, Abi Bergloff, Brooklyn Dickey and Abigail Wimmer, who helped turn the program around from a 3-22 record in 2018, will be missed greatly, said an emotional Dickey.
“It will be tough to see them go. I’m so proud of everything they have contributed to the program, both on the court and with the culture off the court,” said Dickey, as the group was the first he coached for the program.
“They’ve come up through the system with me. I’ve known them since sixth and seventh grade, so this is the last time I’ll get to coach them.”
Bluejackets cross country
The Cambridge-Isanti cross country teams took on the Section 7AAA Championship meet on Thursday, Oct. 27, heading to Anoka High School to compete in the race. The Bluejackets placed fifth for girls and seventh for the boys side in the eight-team field.
Leading for the Bluejackets girls was Kenna Sjoberg, who just missed out on a trip to Northfield for the Minnesota High School League’s Class AAA State meet. Sjoberg, who raced to a 19:43 on the day, placed 12th for Cambridge-Isanti. The finish had Sjoberg 16 seconds behind Julia Babineau from Andover, and Babineau earned the last individual bid to state from the section.
Molly Larson (20:49), Kendyl Izzo (20:52), Lydia Smisson (21:48), Ashley Lehrer (22:06), Athena Schoen (22:11) and Brooke Jankovich (22:16) completed the rest of the field for the Bluejackets in the girls varsity race.
Forest Lake won the section title and will be joined by Centennial at the state meet.
Turning to the boys, Hunter Jacobson again was the first Cambridge-Isanti runner to cross the finish line. Jacobson sprinted to a 17:08 at Anoka to place the freshman 16th in the field. He was closely followed by Jonas Kennedy as the junior came in five seconds after Jacobson.
Noah McGovern (17:52), Weston Catton (17:58), Ethan Bergloff (18:07), Leo Edblad (18:25) and Keagen Lowman (19:32) also competed for the Bluejackets.
Centennial and Blaine came in first and second, respectively, and will head to St. Olaf to represent the section at state.
As the season comes to an end for Cambridge-Isanti, the team will say goodbye to seniors in Izzo and Catton while the rest of the team will return next season.
North Branch
Vikings volleyball
The North Branch volleyball team hosted Princeton in a Section 7AAA quarterfinal game on Thursday, Oct. 27, with the Vikings defeating the Tigers 3-0.
North Branch made quick work of Princeton, dominating the three sets by scores of 25-17, 25-11, 25-15.
With the win, the Vikings advanced to the section semifinals and travel to top seeded Grand Rapids on Wednesday, Nov. 2. That contest was not completed at press time.
The winner of that matchup will advance to the section final game, which will be played on Saturday, Nov. 5.
Vikings cross country
North Branch traveled to the Cloquet Country Club to compete in the Section 7AA Championships on Thursday, Oct 27.
Sophomore Jordan Stum recorded a top-10 finish in the boys race, placing eighth with a time of 17.27.20. Freshman Andrew Witkowski broke the 19-minute mark, finishing 42nd with a time of 18:59.60. Seventh grader William Stelmack and freshman Nathanael Damiani both broke the 20-minute mark for the Vikings, finishing with times of 19:49.40 and 19:56.70 respectively.
The North Branch girls were led by seventh grader Ava Witkowski, who finished 59th with a time of 23:39.20. Eighth grader Ruby Hanson finished 65th with a time of 24:52.70. Freshman Kylie Anderson and sophomore Blanca Gonzales Serra both cracked the top 70; Anderson placed 67th with a time 25:07.20, while Gonzales Serra placed 69th with a time of 25:58.10.
Junior Alexia Russell finished right behind them, placing 70th with a time of 26:01.20.
Rush City
Tigers cross country
The Rush City cross country teams competed in the Section 5A Championships at the Pierz Golf Course on Thursday, Oct. 27.
Freshman Brayden Ertz led the boys side, finishing 41st in a very competitive field with a time of 19:24.60. Senior Devon Sheffield also had a strong showing, breaking the 20-minute mark and placing 60th with a time of 19:59.20. Freshman James Monson and senior Cooper Adickes finished with times of 20:14.40 and 21:00.30, respectively.
On the girls side, freshman Leah Stavig placed 70th with a time of 24:23.00. Senior Grace Folkema finished 85th with a time of 26:01.20.
