After dominating International Falls 3-0 in the Section 7AA semifinals, the Rush City volleyball team survived a strong Esko team in the championship and advanced to the state tournament, winning by 3-2 score at Hermantown High School on Saturday, Nov. 5.

The Tigers took control early, winning the first two sets 25-18 and 25-16. With their backs against the wall, the Eskomos rallied to take the next two sets 25-19 and 25-14.

