Rush City junior Maggie Roth officially claimed the award as Great River Conference Girls Golfer of the Year on Thursday, May 20.
But it did not dawn on her that she was the league’s top player this past season until she woke up the next morning.
“I knew it was possible, but I also knew I hadn’t officially won until after Thursday,” Roth said. “On Friday morning I woke up and realized I actually did it. It put into perspective that I had reached this goal. I had done it. Before the season began it was my goal, but when I woke up I realized I had done it.”
Roth, who has played on the varsity for the Tigers since seventh grade, carded a 91 in an event hosted by Bulrush Golf Club that day, finishing third. It marked the first time in seven GRC meets that Roth did not tie for medalist honors or win outright.
And while she knew that dream of league MVP was possible, it was not her focus entering this season.
“My goal was to be the MVP of the conference, but my focus was on being all-league,” Roth said. “I felt I was prepared [to win the league title] because last summer my scores were going down as I competed in junior events. I knew that, with hard work, I would be able to reach the goal.”
Early in the season, when she had claimed medalist honors in three straight meets, Roth realized her goal was achievable.
“Knowing I could win the league pushed me more,” she said. “In practice I really would focus on things I had trouble with in my previous meet. It pushed me to keep working to reach the goal.”
Roth said the biggest improvements this season have come in her short game, especially chipping and putting.
“In the beginning of the season, when I would step up to the ball before a chip, I felt I didn’t know what I was doing,” Roth admitted. “So over several practices I hit multiple buckets of balls just chipping to try and figure everything out.”
For much of the season Roth also has dealt with being the only varsity player for the Rush City girls.
“The first couple of meets I was the only player, but in the last few meets I had a few other girls join me,” she said. “It’s definitely weird to be alone; for example, when you warm up, you’re able to talk with teammates, calm down the nerves and such. And it’s very different after a meet. Normally when you’re done playing, you wait for your teammates. This year, when I was done, I’d hand in my scorecard and leave. No waiting.
“But I’ve played in Junior PGA tournaments in the past, so I’ve warmed up by myself in the past. It wasn’t harder or easier; it was just different.”
Now Roth has set her sights on advancing to the state tournament, a quest that will begin with the Class 2A Section 7 tournament at the Quarry in Biwabik.
“The course we play on is very physically challenging and mentally challenging,” Roth said. “It’s a course with a lot of hills, and there are a lot of places where you can get into trouble.”
Braham defended its Great River Conference girls team title, sweeping first place in all six league meets.
The Bombers won with a team effort that saw them place three golfers in the top six and have five different golfers earn all-league accolades.
Freshman Madison Davis, who finished third in the May 20 event at Bulrush with a 90, also finished third for the season. Close behind were seniors Jenna Bostrom and Tessa Burmaster, who placed fifth and sixth, respectively, in the GRC individual standings.
Freshmen Jenna Bryant and Delaney Johnson placed 11th and 12th, respectively; no other league team had more than two players in the top 12.
