Senior Nolan Anderson breaks through the line for a big gain last season. Anderson returns at quarterback to lead the Tigers offense.
Coach: Mike O’Donnell.
Last Season: 8-2 overall.
Top Players: Seniors Nolan Anderson, QB; Landon Mold, LB/G; Landon Umbreit, DB/RB; Chase O’Flanagan, G/DT.
Outlook: Coming off one of the most successful seasons in recent memory, the Tigers come into the 2022 season hoping to build off that momentum.
With a solid group of seniors, O’Donnell is hoping to develop enough of the underclassmen so the team can have the type of depth they had a season ago.
“You come into the season and hope that there is a number of people that have improved significantly in the offseason,” he said. “Either through maturity, or through working out, or whatever it is.”
Anderson returns and will provide natural leadership on the field, while Umbreit is a standout two-way player who will be expected to make a major impact both as a defensive back and a running back.
O’Flanagan brings experience on both the offensive and defensive sides of the line and is regarded as one of the better interior lineman in the area.
Despite a drop in overall football participation this season, O’Donnell remains confident that the Tigers will find similar success to what they achieved last year.
“We kind of like to think that we will be pretty solid again,” he said, and that proved to be true in week 1 of the season, when Rush City handled East Central 32-6 on Thursday, Sept. 1.
