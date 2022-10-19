The Rush City football team defeated International Falls 52-20 on senior night on Friday, Oct. 14.
The Tigers dominated on the ground, rushing for 535 yards as a team.
Senior running back Andrew Thole exploded for 195 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Seniors Shaun Archambault and Landon Umbreit-Kosloski also reached the century mark, rushing for 115 and 123 yards respectively.
The Tigers took control of the game early and never looked back.
“We got out to an early lead and played well,” Rush City coach Mike O’Donnell said. “Offensively we were pretty efficient.”
It was a big night statistically for the seniors and O’Donnell addressed what that group means to the team.
“Eight great seniors. Everybody likes their seniors, we love ours,” he said. “It’s been a wonderful group to work with. They are special.”
The defense also showed up, holding International Falls to just 6 points heading into the fourth quarter. The Broncos added a couple of late touchdowns once the Tigers starters had been pulled from the game.
Sophomore Jay Wood led the Tigers defense, collecting 11 tackles. Senior Landon Mold was all over the field, finishing the night with four tackles, two interceptions and a fumble recovery.
Rush City had to keep its celebration brief as the team had a big matchup on the road at Moose Lake-Willow River on Wednesday, Oct. 19.
The Rebels lost their opening game of the season against Hermantown, but rattled off six straight wins since.
“We’re going to be playing an outstanding football team,” O’Donnell said. “What we need to do is come out and establish how we would like the game played and see what happens.”
The Rebels are led by head coach Dave Louzek, who was once a star athlete himself at Rush City High School.
Cardinals beat Bluejackets
Once the Coon Rapids football team found its footing, there was no stopping the Cardinals as they romped to a 56-20 victory over Cambridge-Isanti on Friday, Oct. 14, at George Larson Field.
The Cardinals opened with 21 first-quarter points, followed by an early score in the second to grab the commanding 28-0 lead.
Answering the barrage, the Bluejackets did get on the board thanks to a 1-yard rushing touchdown by junior running back Levi Maurer, making it 28-6 with 7:01 to go in the first half.
That would be as close as Cambridge-Isanti got for the remainder of the opening half, with Coon Rapids scoring two more touchdowns to take a 36-point lead into the break. The Cardinals scored on six out of eight first-half possessions to surge ahead by the margin, only stopped on a Brayden Coplan interception and a turnover on downs by the Coon Rapids offense.
Back after the second half, Maurer added another rushing touchdown from 4 yards out to cut the lead down to 30. Cambridge-Isanti’s score was the only one of the third quarter, making the score 42-12 Coon Rapids.
The Bluejackets would again score to open the fourth quarter, Maurer’s third TD of the night. Coon Rapids retaliated with two more touchdowns to bring the game to its final of 56-20.
Cardinals quarterback Jacob Mattick had a standout game manning the Coon Rapids offense as the junior completed 22 out of 27 passing attempts for 290 yards and four touchdowns. Mattick’s big night keyed 494 yards of total offense for the Cardinals.
Maurer backed the Bluejackets with 107 yards on 22 carries and three scores, while Braylon Davis completed eight passes for 107 yards. Elias Dee was the big recipient on the night, hauling in three catches for 68 yards.
Cambridge-Isanti dropped to 2-5 on the season with the defeat. On the other side, Coon Rapids improved to 3-4.
Looking to end the regular season on a high note, a tough Andover Huskies team awaited the Bluejackets in a contest played Wednesday, Oct. 19.
Andover entered into the game with a 5-2 record, only having lost to St. Francis and Elk River, who are both ranked among the top teams in Class AAAAA.
The Huskies are fresh off a 46-7 dismantling of Monticello.
Bombers bounce back
After suffering a tough loss the previous week to Moose Lake-Willow River, Braham responded in a big way by going on the road and defeating East Central 50-6 on Friday, Oct. 14.
The Bombers were led offensively by juniors Jake Tepley and Carsyn Londgren.
Tepley finished the game with 181 yards rushing and three touchdowns. He also passed for 63 yards and connected with junior wide receiver Gavon Schroeder on a 25-yard score in the second quarter that extended the Bombers’ lead to 28-0.
Londgren was a workhorse out of the backfield, rushing for 146 yards and three touchdowns on 15 carries.
As a team, the Bombers rushed for 348 yards, while the defense held the Eagles to just 111 rushing yards and only 190 total yards on the night.
Braham wrapped up the regular season at home on Wednesday, Oct. 19, against Mille Lacs.
Hermantown rallies versus North Branch
North Branch traveled north up I-35 to Hermantown and got off to a hot start before the Hawks completed a second-half rally and beat the Vikings 21-18.
The loss drops North Branch’s record to 5-2 on the season.
A pair of early touchdowns by senior Sam Robillard gave the Vikings a 12-0 lead heading into halftime.
In the second half, Hermantown quarterback Alex Schott led the Hawks’ comeback effort. He completed a 38-yard touchdown pass that gave his team a 14-12 lead.
A 50-yard touchdown run by senior Loghan Croal gave the Vikings the lead back briefly, but the Hawks tacked on a late touchdown that proved to be the difference.
Robillard finished the contest with 107 rushing yards to go along with his two scores.
Croal also had a big night rushing for the Vikings, finishing with 109 yards and a touchdown.
North Branch finished the regular season schedule at home on Wednesday, Oct. 19, when they took on the Lumberjacks from Cloquet.
