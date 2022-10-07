BRAHAM ALSO WINS, C-I, NB SUFFER TOUGH SETBACKS
The Rush City football team continued to steamroll through its schedule, defeating the Titans from Greenway-Nashwauk/Keewatin 40-12 on Friday, Sept. 30, to improve its season record to 5-0.
The Tigers again dominated on the ground, outrushing the Titans 286 yards to 114.
Senior Andrew Thole led the way for the Tigers with 127 yards rushing and two touchdowns. Senior Shaun Archambault continued his strong season, rushing for 84 yards and a score. Then Tigers averaged a staggering 10.2 yards per carry as a team.
The Titans started off the game strong, using their passing attack to move the ball and take a 12-8 lead early in the second quarter.
“We were making a couple mistakes, we had to get people lined up better,” Tigers head coach Mike O’Donnell said. “Coming into the game, we knew that their passing was going to drive us crazy.”
Once the Tigers adjusted defensively, the Titans never scored again.
Archambault and senior Chase O’Flanagan led the charge for the defense, recording 16 and 14 tackles, respectively. O’Flanagan’s performance from his defensive line position was key to shutting down the Titans’ run game.
“I just go out there and I blow up the lead blockers,” O’Flanagan said. “I blow it up and let my dogs (teammates) do the work.”
Tigers quarterback Nolan Anderson completed just one pass on the night, but that pass was good for a 17-yard touchdown to senior Landon Mold just before halftime.
As the team moves closer to playoff time, O’Donnell knows the team may need to get more out of its passing attack if they face an opponent that is able to slow down the rushing game.
“Our run game is ahead of our pass game, but we got to get things squared away in the pass game as the season continues to go on,” he said.
Looking ahead, the Tigers will make one of their longer road trips of the season when they travel to Mesabi East on Friday, Oct. 7. The Giants have struggled this season, recording just one win on the season when they defeated International Falls on Sept. 16.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Mesabi East High School.
Monticello scores 27 unanswered to down Bluejackets
Fighting back to creep within a single point at 7-6 halfway through the second quarter, the Cambridge-Isanti football team looked to play spoiler on homecoming for Monticello on Friday, Sept. 30, on the Magic’s turf.
Monticello, however, had other ideas, as it scored the next 27 points to coast to the 34-6 win over the Bluejackets.
Opening the contest with a stop on defense by Cambridge-Isanti, a fumble set the Magic up on the Bluejackets’ side of the field. Just four plays following the turnover, Monticello had taken the 7-0 lead with 4:45 to go in the opening quarter.
Another fumble ended the ensuing possession for Cambridge-Isanti to again give the Magic a chance to capitalize off the turnover. The Bluejackets’ defense stood tall, not allowing the miscue to hurt them, forcing a punt, still down by seven.
Cambridge-Isanti, following the punt, got its offense into gear. Sparked by quarterback’s Braylon Davis completed pass for 20 yards to Elias Dee, the Bluejackets were on the board. After coming up empty handed on the 2-point conversion attempt, Cambridge-Isanti trailed 7-6 with 5:07 to go in the first half.
Both teams then traded empty possessions before the Magic got the ball back with 1:46 left in the second quarter. Then Monticello struck through the air: A big 43-yard touchdown pass by the Magic pushed their lead to 14-6 as that margin held into halftime.
Back for the second half, Monticello used that half-closing score to seize momentum of the ball game.
Forcing a stop on defense, the Magic answered with another scoring strike through the air to make it 20-6 in the early goings of the third.
As the Bluejackets hoped to answer, another turnover plagued the offensive attack. With the Magic taking over after the interception, Monticello marched down the field to make it 27-6.
The Bluejackets could not answer with points while the Magic found the end zone after the empty possession to surge to the final score of 34-6.
Playing mistake-free was key for Monticello in the victory as the Magic had zero turnovers while scoring 14 points off of the Bluejackets’ miscues. Cambridge-Isanti turned the ball over three times in the loss.
Davis completed eight of 18 attempts in the loss for 142 yards and a score, as Dee had three catches for 71 yards and the lone Bluejackets’ touchdown.
Cambridge-Isanti saw Isaac and Levi Maurer pace the rushing attack, with each getting seven carries for 36 and 29 yards, respectively. Lincoln Larsen had nine tackles in the loss to lead the Cambridge-Isanti defense.
The Bluejackets dropped to 1-4 on the season while Monticello moved over .500 at 3-2.
Chisago Lakes is next on the docket for Cambridge-Isanti as the two will square off on Friday, Oct. 7, in what will be homecoming for the Bluejackets.
Kickoff will be at 7 p.m. at Larson Stadium.
Braham continue to build with win
The Braham football team continued to build positive momentum when it pulled off a convincing 44-14 win at North Woods on Friday, Sept. 30.
The Bombers improved their record to 4-1 with the victory and have strung together three straight wins since suffering their only loss of the season to Deer River on Sept. 9.
Junior Jake Tepley continues to shine, accounting for four touchdowns on the night. Tepley recorded rushing touchdowns of 6 and 24 yards.
He also passed for 106 yards and completed a 16-yard touchdown pass to junior Logan Leniz in the third quarter.
Shortly after the touchdown pass, Tepley showed off his defensive prowess, intercepting a Deer River pass and returning it all the way for a touchdown.
That score blew the game wide open and gave the Bombers a comfortable 36-8 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Junior Carsyn Londgren also shone, rushing for 90 yards and a pair of scores. He also led the Bombers on defense, recording 11 tackles on the night.
Braham will look to continue its winning streak on Friday, Oct. 7, when it returns home to take on Moose Lake-Willow River.
It should be an interesting showdown as the Rebels are on a winning streak of their own, having rattled off four straight wins since suffering their only loss on the season against Hermantown on opening night.
Vikings suffer tough loss at Grand Rapids
The North Branch football team suffered its first loss of the season on Friday, Sept. 30, as it dropped a closely contested game on the road at Grand Rapids.
The loss drops the Vikings’ record to 4-1, while the Thunderhawks remain undefeated on the season.
The Vikings were able to answer an early touchdown by Grand Rapids when senior quarterback Preston Peterson scored on an 18-yard rushing touchdown in the first quarter.
However, the Vikings failed to convert on the 2-point conversion and the Thunderhawks were able to maintain a slim 7-6 lead.
Failed 2-point conversion attempts would haunt North Branch all night. Despite scoring four touchdowns, the Vikings were unable to convert any of their four 2-point conversion attempts.
Leaving those points off the board would prove to be costly as Grand Rapids senior kicker Kaydin Metzgar converted all three of his extra point attempts in the game.
A bright spot for North Branch was the success it was able to find through the air. Peterson completed two touchdown passes on the night, connecting with sophomore Nathan Edwards-Gaona for a 7-yard touchdown in the second quarter, and finding senior Loghan Croal in the third quarter for a 24-yard score.
The only solace for North Branch would come should the two teams meet in the Section 7AAAA playoffs; last season the Vikings won the regular-season contest, while the Thunderhawks won the rematch in the section championship.
The Vikings will hope to regain their mojo when they return home on Friday, Oct. 7, to face a scrappy Duluth Denfeld team.
Kickoff against the Hunters, who enter the game coming off a 13-6 win over Aitkin, is set for 7 p.m. at North Branch High School.
