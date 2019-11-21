The Rush City football team handed out its team, district and section awards in a ceremony at the high school on Monday, Nov. 11.
The team awards were handed out to Zeth Hahn (offensive MVP), Daniel Mielke (defensive MVP and lineman of the year), Bodie Swanson (special teams MVP), Hunter Hermanson (Tiger Award) and Ty Stepp (most improved).
In addition, Mielke, Anthony Hermanson, Hunter Sykes were named to the All-Northeast Silver subdistrict team, while Stepp, Mitch Mell and Brock Diedrich earned honorable mention. Mielke was also named the district defensive MVP.
Both sides of the coaching staff also earned subdistrict coaching honors: co-head coaches Mike O’Donnell and Joe Lattimore won the head coach of the year award, and the equivalent honor went to assisstant coaches Brody Bakken and Nick Oeltjen.
Anthony Hermanson and Mielke also earned places on the All-Section 4AA squad, and the team won an academic all-state Silver award for having an average GPA of better than 3.0 across the entire roster.
