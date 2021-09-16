The Mille Lacs Raiders football squad, a paired sport with Onamia and Isle High athletes, planned a celebration as it opened its home season at Isle High School’s field on Friday, Sept. 10.
Unfortunately for the Raiders, Rush City spoiled the party.
The Tigers scored the game’s first 38 points and were never challenged in claiming a 60-14 road victory on Friday, Sept. 10.
Rush City senior Ty Stepp opened the scoring with a 40-yard touchdown run less than two minutes into the game, and junior Shaun Archambault found the end zone at the end of a 26-yard run midway through the period.
Senior Lucas McFee rumbled 66 yards for a score with 2:47 left in the first quarter, giving Rush City a 22-0 lead.
In the second quarter McFee found the end zone from 13 yards out and Archambault scored on a 39-yard run to make the score 38-0 with 7:03 to play before halftime.
Mille Lac scored on a 34-yard TD pass from Daniel Miller to A.J. Drift, but Archambault returned the ensuing kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown that made the score 46-6 at halftime.
Stepp scored on a 74-yard run early in the third quarter, and junior Andrew Thole capped the scoring with an 11-yard scoring scamper early in the fourth quarter.
Rush City finished with 478 yards rushing on 35 attempts for a whopping 13.7 yards per carry. Stepp led the way with 181 yards on six carries, while McFee had 109 yards on four carries and Archambault finished with 77 yards on just five attempts.
Defensively the Tigers allowed Mille Lacs just 160 yards of total offense, including minus-9 yards on 25 rush attempts.
Thole, Stepp, senior Will Campbell Jr. and junior Landon Mold each had four solo tackles, with Stepp contributing two tackles for loss. Rush City finished with nine tackles for loss as a team.
Rush City will hit the road again for a contest at Crosby-Ironton on Friday, Sept. 17, starting at 7 p.m.
Braham struggles against talented Deer River
Braham football coach Shawn Kuhnke knew the odds his team was facing when they hosted Deer River on Friday, Sept. 10.
“Deer River opened the season against a Class 3A school, and its defense allowed that team just two first downs,” he said. “And the final score was exactly the same as it was against us.”
So while Kuhnke was upset by the loss, he was able to see the positives in the setback.
“Don’t misunderstand: I’m not a big fan of moral victories. I hate to lose,” he said. “But give credit to our kids for never giving up. I was extremely proud of the way our kids played.
“They competed, they battled. We were much stronger defensively than we were in the first week.”
The contest was scoreless through the first quarter, and Deer River did not score its first touchdown until late in the second quarter to lead 6-0 at halftime.
But the Bombers started to wear down, and Deer Creek took advantage with a pair of scoring drives in the third quarter and a game-clinching touchdown drive in the final period.
“Deer River has a boatload of seniors, and they come at you in waves while our guys were on the field all game long,” Kuhnke said. “And they were bigger than us, so they leaned on us and wore us down.”
Eventually Deer River finished with 305 yards of total offense, with 275 of those yards coming on the ground. But Braham did force three fumbles to stall the Warriors.
Sophomore Braden Grams led the defense with six solo tackles and seven total, while senior Austin Sterling had six tackles and sophomore Gavon Schroeder added four stops. Schroeder recovered one of the three fumbles, while sophomore Jesse Eklund and senior Caleb Turner recovered the others.
But the Bomber offense managed just 129 yards of total offense, including 86 yards rushing, and turned the ball over twice while converting on just 2-of-12 third-down plays.
Sophomore Jacob Tepley completed 4-of-13 passes for 43 yards and was intercepted twice. Grams led the ground gain with 49 yards rushing on 16 carries.
This week Braham will look for its first win of the season when it plays at Barnum on Friday, Sept. 17, with kickoff set for 7 p.m.
“Watching film of Barnum, they are very big up front and run the ball well,” Kuhnke said. “We’ll have our hands full, that’s for sure.”
Fourth-quarter TD costs C-I in Battle for the Paddle
The annual contest between St. Francis and Cambridge-Isanti is billed as the “Battle for the Paddle,” with the winner claiming a ceremonial paddle that is inscribed with scores from previous contests in the series.
When the two teams met at St. Francis on Friday, Sept. 10, the battle became more of a desperate attempt to score points of any type, as the two defenses dominated.
But the Knights finally found the end with a 8-yard touchdown pass with just 10:30 left in the contest, and they made that stand up for a 7-0 victory over the Bluejackets.
C-I managed just 146 yards of total offense in the contest, including just 39 net yards rushing on 21 attempts.
Senior Ari Sullivan completed 9-of-22 passes for 107 yards and was intercepted twice; senior Braden Jones caught four of those passes for 69 yards.
On the ground, senior Ryan Cooper “led” the Bluejackets with just 18 yards rushing.
But the Cambridge-Isanti defense was nearly equal to the task, limiting St. Francis to just 171 yards of total offense, including just 78 yards rushing, while also making an interception and recovering a fumble.
Junior Lucas Daigle had a big game from his defensive line spot, finishing with eight tackles – including seven solo stops – and two tackles for loss. Senior safety Adam Hamed added seven tackles, while senior Brayden Johnson had 6.5 tackles, including two tackles for loss and a sack.
The Bluejackets had nine tackles for loss in the contest, and senior Andre Hall had an interception.
Cambridge-Isanti again will hit the road this week, playing at St. Cloud Tech on Friday, Sept. 17, starting at 7 p.m.
LaBelle, defense lead North Branch to win
Senior Ashton LaBelle scored three touchdowns to lead the offense, while the defense forced four turnovers, including a pick-six, to lift North Branch to a 2-0 record after beating Duluth East 34-19 on Friday, Sept. 10.
LaBelle opened the game’s scoring with TD runs of 3 yards in the second quarter and 31 yards in the third period before the Greyhounds scored twice to make the score 14-13 early in the fourth quarter.
But junior Sam Robillard scored from 7 yards out and LaBelle added a 5-yard TD run that helped the Vikings build a 28-13 advantage.
Duluth East did score one final touchdown, but senior linebacker Sam Sonnek iced the victory when he intercepted a pass and returned it for a touchdown in the game’s final moments.
North Branch will play on the road for the first time this season, facing Mora on Friday, Sept. 17, starting at 7 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.