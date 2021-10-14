Two of the better volleyball teams in the Great River Conference clashed when Rush City hosted Braham on Thursday, Oct. 14.
And while the Tigers claimed a three-set victory, both confirmed their status as strong teams.
Rush City won by scores of 25-18, 25-20, 25-14, and coach Eric Telander liked the consistency his team displayed.
“Braham went on a couple of runs, but we figured things out and took care of the ball,” he said. “We preach that first contact, whether it’s serve or pass, is important, and this match was a good demonstration of that.”
He pointed to the strong play of freshman libero McKenna Garr, who had 18 digs, and sophomore setter Cora Sayotovich, who had 18 assists.
“McKenna came through with a lot of great passing, and Cora distributed the ball well,” Telander said. “What’s fun about this team is that I could name four hitters because we have such a balanced offense. We’re not a one-trick pony.”
Seniors Alexis Ertz and Emma Kirby each had seven kills for the Tigers, while sophomores Ella Ferrie and Lydia Bengtson finished with four apiece.
And while the Bombers did not win a set against their rivals, coach Tammi Johnson saw some things she liked from her team’s performance.
“I thought our girls played fairly well, but we needed to cut down on our errors,” she said. “We need to dig ourselves out of the hole when we’re struggling. They really work hard, though, and they’re a great group of girls.”
Junior Ashlynn Giffrow led the Bombers in the match with nine kills, while fellow junior Ella Kuhnke was close behind with eight.
“I’ve seen us play better volleyball, but Rush City is a great team with a lot of good hitters,” Johnson said. “Ella and Ashlynn are both good hitters, and while they weren’t quite on, they hit fairly well.”
Rush City began the week with a three-set sweep of Hinckley-Finlayson two days earlier. Kirby and Ertz finished with nine and seven kills, respectively, in that victory, which improved the Tigers’ record to 12-5 overall and 7-0 in the Great River Conference.
Braham also began the week with a league victory, sweeping three sets over Ogilvie at home on Tuesday, Oct. 5, to move to 11-11 overall and 4-3 in the GRC.
Speaking of rivalries, North Branch swept its season series with Cambridge-Isanti as the Vikings claimed a four-set road win on Tuesday, Oct. 5. The Bluejackets won the opening set, but North Branch got 19 kills from senior Paige Peaslee and 13 by senior Lindsey Bunes in the four-set win.
Cambridge-Isanti bounced back with a four-set win over Princeton two days later, while North Branch dropped three sets to state-ranked Monticello that same evening.
The Vikings then competed in the Sauk Rapids-Rice tournament on Saturday, Oct. 9, and won three of their four matches. North Branch knocked off Hopkins in three sets while sweeping Jordan and the host school in two; the team’s lone loss was in three sets to Litchfield.
Peaslee was a force at the net in the tournament, finishing with 36 kills and nine blocks. The Viking also were strong at the service line as Chloe Lattimore had seven aces, junior Rylee Ramberg had six and senior Lydia Kuhlman added five.
BOYS CROSS-COUNTRY
Cambridge-Isanti, North Branch, Rush City and Braham ran at the Hinckley-Finlayson Invitational on Tuesday, Oct. 5, with the Bluejackets winning the race with just 31 points, the Vikings placed fifth of seven schools with 151 points, and the Tigers were sixth with 154. Braham was unable to field a full team.
Cambridge-Isanti put together a strong pack in which all five of its scoring runner placed in the top nine, while its two displacers took 10th and 11th. No other school had more than two runners in the top 10.
Leading the way was senior Jaxon Jones in third place with a time of 17:55, followed by senior Zander Gallmeier (18:31) in fifth, eighth grader Hunter Jacobson (18:32) in sixth, sophomore Cal Droubie (18:44) in eighth and senior Blake Roberts (18:51) in ninth. Sophomores Leo Edblad (18:53) and Jonas Kennedy (18:55) placed 10th and 11th.
Senior Zachary Johnson was the top runner for North Branch, placing 32nd with a time of 20:26, while fellow senior Alex Dick was next with a 20:34 clocking. Freshman Jordan Stum finished 40th with a time of 21:13.
Senior Joey Papke led Rush City with a 12th-place effort thanks to a time of 19:03, while senior Dalton Paul (20:46) finished 37th and eighth grader Brayden Ertz (21:02) was 39th.
Junior Brett Lund was the top runner for Braham, placing 97th with a time of 25:26, while senior Ed Oquist finished 112th with a 31:11 clocking.
Cambridge-Isanti also ran in the Duluth East Lester Park Invitational and placed third among eight teams with 77 points.
Jones again was the top runner for the Bluejackets, placing eighth with a time of 18:08.8, while Jacobson was 15th with an 18:27.8 clocking.
GIRLS CROSS-COUNTRY
Cambridge-Isanti, North Branch, Rush City and Braham all ran at the Hinckley-Finlayson Invitational on Tuesday, Oct. 5. The Bluejackets placed third with 102 points, two fewer that East Central in fourth, while the Vikings took seventh with 131 points and the Tigers were eighth with 224. Braham was unable to field a full team.
Eighth grader MaKenna Sjoberg placed fifth overall to lead Cambridge-Isanti with a time of 21:57, while junior Kendyl Izzo placed eighth with a 22:37 clocking.
North Branch was led by senior Cora Hudella, who finished 15th with a time of 23:45, while seventh grader Ruby Hanson took 21st with a 24:24 clocking.
Senior Shelby Holmstrom was the top runner for Rush City, placing 37th with a time of 26:23, while eighth grader Leah Stavig was next with a 26:38 clocking.
Freshman Ava Johnson led Braham, finishing 22nd overall with a time of 24:28.
Cambridge-Isanti also competed in the Lester Park Invitational hosted by Duluth East on Saturday, Oct. 9, and placed fifth with 124 points.
Sjoberg also led the Bluejackets in this meet, finishing 12th with a time of 22:27.2, while Izzo placed 19th with a 22:54.4 clocking.
BOYS SOCCER
North Branch split its two matches last week to finish the regular season with 4-8-2 overall record and a 2-5 mark in the Mississippi 8.
The Vikings began the week with a 5-2 victory over Lakes International Language Academy on Thursday, Oct. 7. Sophomore Eric Elizarraga-Flor scored three goals in that win, while sophomore Drew Detzler and senior Brady Verdon each added a goal.
North Branch then lost to Duluth Marshall by a 2-0 margin on Saturday, Oct. 9.
The Vikings enter the Class 2A Section 7 tournament as the seventh seed and played at Grand Rapids on Tuesday, Oct. 12, in a contest that was not completed at press time. If North Branch beat the Thunderhawks, they advanced to a semifinal contest against either Cloquet or Mesabi East on Thursday, Oct. 14.
Cambridge-Isanti, which did not play last week, enters the Class 3A Section 7 tournament as the No. 8 seed and opened against Duluth East, the team ranked eighth in the state in Class 3A, in a contest on Tuesday, Oct. 12, that was not completed at press time.
If the Bluejackets were able to pull off the upset, their second-round contest will be at either Blaine or Andover on Thursday, Oct. 14.
Cambridge Christian pounded Foreston, scoring five first-half goals and cruising to an 8-2 home victory on Monday, Oct. 4.
J.J. Sedler had five goals for the Warriors, while Jacob Fryc, Christopher Laska and Austin Baas also had a goal. Tate Nowacki finished with seven saves as Cambridge Christian improved to 6-5 overall and 3-2 in the Christian Athletic League.
GIRLS SOCCER
North Branch finished with a 4-3 record in the Mississippi 8 after claiming a 3-2 victory at Princeton on Wednesday, Oct. 6. Junior Lucille Anderson, senior Emmie Meyer and sophomore Ava Gerten scored the goals for the Vikings.
North Branch then closed the regular season the following evening with a narrow 2-1 loss to DeLaSalle. Gerten also scored in this match as the Vikings finished with an 11-4-1 overall record.
North Branch opened play in the Class 2A Section 7 tournament with a home match against Hibbing on Tuesday, Oct. 12, that was not completed at press time. If the Vikings, the third seed in the section, won that match, they would advance to a semifinal contest against either Mesabi East or Grand Rapids on Thursday, Oct. 14.
Cambridge-Isanti dropped three matches last week to finish with a 0-9-3 overall record and a 0-5-2 mark in the Mississippi 8.
The Bluejackets began the week with a 5-2 loss at Proctor on Tuesday, Oct. 5. Juniors Mariah Martin and Anika Larson scored the goals for C-I, while junior Payton Danielson, normally a forward, was pressed into action in goal and made six saves.
The following evening Cambridge-Isanti suffered a 4-1 home loss to St. Francis. Danielson returned to forward and scored the lone goal for C-I in this match, while sophomore Samantha Schmidt had seven saves.
The Bluejackets finished the week with a 2-0 loss to Sartell-St. Stephen on Saturday, Oct. 9.
Cambridge-Isanti, the eighth seed in the Class 3A Section 7 tournament, faced Centennial, the No. 2 ranked team in the state, on Tuesday, Oct. 12, in a contest that was not completed at press time. If the Bluejackets pulled off the upset, they would play either Duluth East or Coon Rapids on Thursday, Oct. 14.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Cambridge-Isanti lost to Becker by a score of a 105-73 in a home meet on Thursday, Oct. 7.
Among the event winners for the Bluejackets were junior Olivia Hansen, who won the 100 back with a time of 1:12.05, and senior Caiya Gibbs, who took first in the 100 breast with a 1:24.24 clocking.
C-I’s 400 free relay of senior Zoey Pisula, junior Cassandra Thompson, Hansen and sophomore Arianna Melby won that event with a time of 4:27.24.
GIRLS TENNIS
Cambridge-Isanti has advanced to the semifinals of the Class 2A Section 7 team tournament thanks to a pair of big victories last week.
The Bluejackets, the third seed in the tournament, opened play with a 5-2 victory over Andover on Tuesday, Oct. 5. C-I swept the four singles matches, with senior Chloe Hajek winning her match at first singles, junior Ava Lowman winning at second singles, senior Natalie Randall claiming victory at third singles, and eighth grader Evie Porta winning at fourth singles. And the Bluejackets also got a point from the first doubles pairing of seniors Maddie Lawrence and Maddie Troolin.
Cambridge-Isanti then earned a 4-3 victory over sixth seed Blaine in the quarterfinals, sweeping the four singles matches to claim the win.
“This was an exciting match – a true team effort that came down to the final individual match on the court,” C-I coach Thea Lowman said. “With the team score tied 3-3, Ava Lowman started her third set after dropping the first set 4-6 and then winning the second set 6-0. With both teams and all the fans watching, she pulled out the third set 6-3 to seal a team singles sweep and clinch that crucial fourth team point!
“At every position, our players fought hard for every ball during their matches for our team, and then cheered on their teammates with heart up until that last winning team point. I couldn’t be more proud of the work ethic and team focus of these girls.”
The Bluejackets will travel to Pequot Lake, the No. 2 seed in the tournament, for a match on Thursday, Oct. 14.
