The Rum River Mallards split four games at the Islanders Hockey Club Showcase, a weekend tournament played in venues in Massachusetts Friday through Sunday, Nov. 19-21.
The Mallards dropped a pair of 8-1 decisions in the U.S. Premier Hockey League tournament, but also claimed a couple of 4-3 victories.
The weekend began with an 8-1 loss to the Bridgewater Jr. Bandits on Friday, Nov. 19. In that contest, Rum River saw the Bandits use a five-goal second period to roll to the victory.
The score was tied 1-1 after the first period, with the Mallards getting a power-play goal by Cambridge-Isanti graduate Easton Parnell. But Bridgewater scored five times in a seven-minute span of the second period, then added two goals in the final period to pull away.
Connor Carroll was in goal for Rum River against the Bandits and finished with 43 saves.
The Mallards played twice the next day, starting with a 4-3 victory over the Lake Erie Bighorns. Jared Petty scored with just 35 seconds left in regulation off a feed by Noah Heiderschied to give Rum River the win.
The two teams both collected a pair of goals in the opening period, with Cooper Brodzinski scoring an unassisted goal and a power-play tally for Rum River. The score remained tied after two periods thanks in part to a goal by Brandon Waldow for the Mallards with just 34 seconds on the clock, setting the stage for Petty’s third-period heroics.
Carroll again got the start for Rum River and stopped 20 shots to earn the victory.
Later that evening the Mallards again got a late goal, this one off the stick of Brodzinski, to earn a 4-3 win over the Cincinnati Jr. Cyclones. Kaden Mucha scored for Rum River in the first period, while Parnell and Heiderschied added goals in the second.
Zach Dodson got the start in net for the Mallards in this contest and finished with 22 saves.
Playing their fourth game in three days, Rum River again was victimized by a five-goal second period in an 8-1 loss to the Utica Jr. Comets on Sunday, Nov. 21.
Jackson Egner scored his first goal of the season at the 6:56 mark of the third period to allow the Mallards to avoid the shutout. Gage Guay started between the pipes for Rum River and allowed four goals on 22 shots before he was replaced by Dodson midway through the second period; Dodson allowed four goals and made six saves.
The Mallards will take a break during the Thanksgiving holiday before returning home for a pair of contests at the Isanti Ice Arena the following weekend. Rum River will host the Minnesota Moose on Friday, Dec. 3, then play the Hudson Havoc the following evening; both contest will face off at 7 p.m.
