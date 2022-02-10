The Rum River Mallards snapped a nine-game losing streak by claiming an overtime home victory over Steele County in a U.S. Premier Hockey League contest played Sunday, Feb. 6.
In that game the Mallards took an early lead when Steven Musokranov scored at 6:32 of the first period. But Steele County tied the contest late in the first, then scored the only goal of the second period to lead 2-1.
Rum River tied the game with a goal by Keanu McClanahan at the 5:32 mark of the third period. The Blades retook the lead at 15:42, but Cambridge native Easton Parnell scored just 15 seconds later to retie the contest and force overtime.
In that extra period McClanahan scored his second goal of the contest and fourth of the season at 2:53 to give the Mallards the victory.
Rum River goaltender Zach Dodson made 42 saves to earn the win.
The previous evening the Mallards dropped an 8-1 decision to Hudson. In that contest the Havoc scored six unanswered goals in the third period to break open a close game.
Hudson scored twice in the first period, but Parnell scored the only goal in the second. The Havoc responded with the six-goal third period, with five of those goals coming in a six-minute span midway through the period.
Connor Carroll was peppered with 81 shots and finished with 74 saves in the loss.
Rum River will play a home-and-home weekend series against the Minnesota Blue Ox this week, start-ing with a contest at the Coon Rapids Ice Center on Friday, Feb. 11 starting at 8 p.m.
The following evening the Mallards will host the Blue Ox, the first-place team in the Midwest West Division of the USPHL, at the Isanti Ice Arena in a 7 p.m. start.
