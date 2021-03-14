The Rum River Mallards saw their season come to a close with a pair of setbacks to the Minnesota Moose in the opening round of the U.S. Premier Hockey League playoffs last weekend.
The Mallards suffered a 7-1 loss to the Moose on Friday, March 5, at the Spooner Civic Center in Spooner, Wisconsin. The Moose jumped to a 3-0 lead after one period in the contest and held a 5-0 advantage before Dominic Sandoval scored Rum River’s lone goal at the 17:50 mark of the second period.
Ethan Cook started in net for the Mallards and made 12 saves before he was replaced by Austin Bartell after the fifth Moose goal midway through the second period. Bartell finished with 18 saves.
Rum River was eliminated from the playoffs the following evening when the Moose outshot the Mallards 56-19 and skated to a 5-1 victory at the Spooner Center.
Sandoval again ensured Rum River would not be shut out as he scored a power-play goal at the 12:43 mark of the third period.
Cook played the entire game in net for the Mallards and stopped 51 shots.
