The Rum River Mallards will look to get back on track this week when they play in the Blaine Showcase hosted by Fogerty Arena this week.
The Mallards will face four U.S. Premier Hockey League opponents in as many days in the tournament, which opens on Thursday, Oct. 22.
Rum River enters the tournament on a five-game losing streak after suffering an 8-1 loss at Hudson on Friday, Oct. 16.
In that contest the Mallards led 1-0 after the first period thanks to an unassisted goal by Derrick Becklin midway through the period.
But the Havoc exploded in the second period, outshooting Rum River 19-4 and scoring six unanswered goals. Hudson added a pair of power-play goals in the final period to complete the win.
Austin Bartell was peppered with 57 shots in goal for the Mallards and finished with 49 saves.
The Mallards will open the Blaine Showcase with a rematch against Hudson on Thursday, Oct. 22, with faceoff set for 11:20 a.m. The next day Rum River will take on Rochester in a contest starting at 5:30 p.m.
Rum River then will face the Minnesota Blue Ox on Saturday, Oct. 24, at 7:40 p.m., then will close the tournament against Steele County the next day beginning at 10:10 a.m.
The next home contest for the Mallards is on Wednesday, Oct. 28, when they will host the Minnesota Mullets at the Isanti Ice Arena beginning at 7 p.m.
