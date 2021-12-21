The Rum River Mallards split the four games the team played at the U.S. Premier Hockey League’s Chicago Showcase last weekend.
The Mallards got off to a slow start at the tournament, dropping a 5-3 decision to the Detroit Fighting Irish on Thursday, Dec. 16. The Fighting Irish scored the only goal of the opening period before the two teams erupted to each score three goals in the second.
Tyler Schmitt, Cooper Brodzinski and Kaden Mucha all scored for Rum River in that second-period outburst, with Schmitt and Brodzinski both netting power-play goals. But Detroit also scored two goals with the man advantage in that period, then added a third-period goal to skate to the win.
Connor Carroll finished with 29 saves for the Mallards, who bounced back to win twice the next day, starting with a 4-2 victory over the Midwest Blackbirds.
Jared Petty’s power-play goal allowed Rum River to tie the Blackbirds 1-1 through the first period, and Keanu McClanahan scored late in the second period to give the Mallards the lead.
Petty and Mucha added third-period goals, and Zach Dodson made 25 saves to make that lead stand up.
Later that afternoon the Mallards routed the Motor City Hockey Club 9-1. Rum River outshot their opponent 64-26 and scored five goals in the second period, sandwiched inside two-goal efforts in the first and third periods.
Brodzinski and Brandon Waldow each scored twice for the Mallards, who had seven players notch a goal and had 15 skaters collect a point. That was more than enough offense for Tristan Sucher, who stopped all but one of the 26 shots he faced to earn the victory.
Rum River closed the tournament with a 7-3 loss to the Fort Wayne Spacemen on Saturday, Dec. 18.
In that contest both teams scored three goals in the opening period, with Mucha scoring twice and Niko Reimann adding an unassisted goal. But the Mallards did not score again, while the Spacemen netted a power-play goal in the second and three more goals in the third, including two in the final minute.
Dodson finished with 26 saves for the Mallards.
Rum River will return to action on Saturday, Jan. 8, with a contest against the Minnesota Moose at Fogerty Ice House on Saturday, Jan. 8. The two teams will meet again at Fogerty on Friday, Jan. 14, and the following evening the Mallards will return to the Isanti Ice Arena to host the Minnesota Blue Ox in a 7 p.m. start.
