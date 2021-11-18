The Rum River Mallards will play four games in three days this weekend when they compete in the Islanders Showcase, which will be played in Massachusetts Nov. 19-21.
The Mallards open the tournament with a contest against the Bridgewater Jr. Bandits on Friday, Nov. 19. Rum River then will play twice the next day, facing the Lake Erie Bighorns in the afternoon and the Cincinnati Cyclones later that evening. Rum River finishes with a contest against the Utica Jr. Comets on Sunday, Nov. 21.
The Mallards enter this tournament with a bit of momentum after claiming 3 out of a possible 4 points in a home series against the Dells Ducks last weekend.
Rum River gained 1 point thanks to a 4-4 tie against the Ducks on Friday, Nov. 13, before giving up a goal in overtime for a 5-4 loss.
Steven Musokranov and Jared Petty scored first-period goals for the Mallards in that contest, while Kaden Mucha found the back of the net in the second as the two teams played to a 3-3 tie. The Ducks took the lead at the 6:05 mark of the third period, but Matthew Howell scored for the Mallards less than two minutes later to force overtime.
The Dells Ducks beat Tristan Sucher just 43 seconds into the extra period to claim the win; Sucher made 29 saves between the pipes for Rum River.
The next evening the Mallards scored four goals in the second period on the way to a 6-2 victory.
Petty notched the only goal for Rum River in the first period, but Noah Heiderschied scored twice while Jack Kritzeck and Jake Brown also had goals to give the Mallards a 5-2 lead after two periods. Tyler Schmitt scored in the third period to sew up the win.
Gage Guzy stopped 24 shots to earn the victory in goal for Rum River.
The next home games for the Mallards will be on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 3-4, when they host the Minnesota Moose on Friday and the Hudson Havoc on Saturday. Both games face off at 7 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.