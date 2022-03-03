The Rum River Mallards will begin action in the U.S. Premier Hockey League playoffs this weekend after splitting two games last week.
The Mallards opened the final weekend of the regular season on the wrong end of a 12-1 home loss to the Minnesota Moose on Friday, Feb. 25. In that contest Rum River got only a goal from Tyler Samson in the second period while surrendering three goals in the first two periods and six goals in the final frame, including a pair of empty-netters.
Gage Guay played the first 40 minutes in goal and made 34 saves while giving up six goals. Zach Dodson played the third period in net and stopped 19 shots while surrendering four of the final six goals.
The following evening the Mallards ended the regular season on a high note, claiming a 3-2 overtime home victory over Steele County.
Rum River’s Jack Kritzeck scored the only goal of the opening period, while Samson scored his second goal of the weekend late in the second. The Blades scored once in the second period and at 6:41 of the third to force overtime.
In that extra period Brandon Waldow found the back of the net at 3:53 to give the Mallards the victory in front of Dodson, who finished with 42 saves.
Rum River is 11-31-2 this season and has 24 points to finish seventh in the eight-team Midwest West Division of the USPHL.
As the seventh seed for the post-season tournament, the Mallards will travel to Wisconsin Rapids for a best-of-three first-round series against No. 2 seeded Riverkings, who were 32-7-4 to notch 69 points.
The two teams will tangle on Friday and Saturday, March 4-5, at 7 p.m. each night. Should the teams split the first two games, the clinching contest will be played on Sunday, March 6 starting at 7 p.m.
After all four first-round series in the Midwest West Division are decided, the four victorious teams are reseeded for a second-round best-of-three series the weekend of March 11-13. Should the Mallards upset the Riverkings, Rum River’s second-round opponent most likely will be the Minnesota Blue Ox, who won the division title with 75 points thanks to a 37-6-1 record.
The two winners of those second-round series advance to the USPHL National Tournament, which will be held in Boston starting Thursday, March 17.
