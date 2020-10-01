The Rum River Mallards split a pair of United States Premier Hockey League road games to begin the season.
The Mallards opened with a come-from-behind 9-4 win at Rochester on Friday, Sept. 25, using a six-goal third-period eruption to secure the victory.
Rum River trailed 3-0 just 9:21 into the first period, causing coach Triston Jensen to switch goaltenders from Austin Bartell to Drew Moseley. Moseley finished with 42 saves to allow his team to climb back into the contest.
“We had a slow start as a team, and Austin took the brunt of that,” Jensen said. “It’s embarrassing when the goalie gets pulled, because you know that it’s because the players in front of him let him down. I think the change woke our guys up.”
Kennan Reyelts scored late in the first period to get Rum River on the board, and Anthony Tuccitto and Jake Hermann scored in the second period to tie the game.
Cambridge native Derek Becklin gave his team a 4-3 lead just 2:38 into the third period, but the Vipers tied the game roughly a minute later. Eli Padilla then gave Rum River the lead for good just 25 seconds after the game-tying goal, and the Mallards added four more to pull away.
Another Cambridge native, Easton Parnell, collected a goal in that late scoring explosion, as did Conner Pavlowich, Garrett Sawyer and Carter Robinson.
The following evening Rum River dropped a 5-1 decision to the Minnesota Moose at Fogerty Ice Arena.
The Mallards trailed 1-0 after one period and 2-0 midway through the second before Reyelts scored his second goal of the weekend, this one coming on the power play at 17:40, to cut the deficit to 2-1.
But that was as close as Rum River would come as the Moose scored three goals in the final period to pull away. Bartell finished with 29 saves for the Mallards.
“That was a high-emotion and very physical game,” Jensen said. “Two guys who used to wear Rum River jerseys played for the Moose, and that added to the intensity of the game. We were a little short-handed for that game, and I don’t think the score indicated how close it really was.”
Rum River will open the home portion of their schedule with games against the Wisconsin Rapids River Kings on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 2-3, at the Isanti Ice Arena. The opening faceoff both nights is set for 7 p.m.
On Friday the Mallards will host a “food truck block party” in the parking lot, with $10 tickets good for entrance to the parking lot as well as admission into the arena for the game. A total of 250 game tickets will be sold; after that ticket allotment runs out, fans can enter the parking lot to eat from the food trucks at a cost of $5.
On Saturday Rum River will host an all-you-can eat pig roast prior to the start of the game. Tickets are $20 and cover the cost of the game ticket as well as the food. After the 250 game tickets are sold, the cost of the pig roast is $15.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.