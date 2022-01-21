The Rum River Mallards are coming off a weekend the team would like to forget after losing a pair of U.S. Premier Hockey League contests by a combined score of 19-1 last week.
The team’s troubles began with a 10-1 drubbing at the hands of the Minnesota Moose Friday, Jan. 14. In that contest the Mallards surrendered four goals in each of the first two periods and were unable to recover.
Cambridge native Easton Parnell got Rum River on the board with a goal at 5:25 of the second period, but that was the only marker for the team on the night.
Three goalies saw action for the Mallards in the contest, with Connor Carroll getting the start and making nine saves while allowing four goals in the first period. Tristan Sucher took over in the second period and also allowed four goals while stopping 19 shots; in the third period Gage Guay kicked aside 16 of the 18 shots he faced.
The next evening the Minnesota Blue Ox used a five-goal outburst in the second period to roll to a 9-0 victory.
The Blue Ox led 1-0 after the first period, then scored four times in a span of 2:33 early in the second.
Carroll started in goal for the Mallards and made 42 saves while allowing five goals in 29:39 of action. Zach Dodson replaced Carroll midway through the second period and finished with 34 saves while allowing four goals in 30:21 of work.
Rum River hopes to right the ship this week, but the seas may be rough as the team travels to Wisconsin Rapids for a pair of contests. The Riverkings, who are second in the Midwest West Division of the USPHL, will host the seventh-place Mallards on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 21-22, starting at 7 p.m. each night.
