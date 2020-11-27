The Rum River Mallards saw their losing streak extend to 13 consecutive games after suffering a pair of setbacks last week.
The Mallards dropped a 10-3 decision to the Minnesota Moose on Thursday, Nov. 19, before losing to the Steele County Blades by a 5-2 margin the following evening.
In the loss to the Moose, Rum River – playing in its first game in 21 days – was unable to survive a six-goal second-period barrage.
The Mallards led 2-1 after the first period thanks to goals by Garrett Sawyer and Carter Robinson. But the Moose scored six times in the second period, including three goals by former Mallard C.J. Hoyt, to take the lead for good.
Kaden Mucha scored in the third period for Rum River’s final goal.
Austin Bartell started in net for the Mallards and recorded 32 saves while allowing six goals in a little more than 30 minutes of action, while Liam Donnelly stopped 17 shots and gave up four goals in 26 minutes.
Friday’s game against Steele County was scoreless until the second period, when the Blades scored twice in the first six minutes.
In the third period the Mallards got goals from Noah Heiderscheid and Cambridge native Derrick Becklin to cut the deficit to 3-2, but were unable to net a game-tying goal. Bartell finished with 60 saves in the loss.
The Mallards had a home game against the Minnesota Mullets scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 22, that was postponed because of the mandate from Gov. Tim Walz to shut down sports until Dec. 19.
Rum River is scheduled to return to action when it plays at the Chicago Showcase Dec. 17-20.
