The Rum River Mallards were buried in an avalanche of third-period power-play goals in a 6-1 loss to the Minnesota Blue Ox on Saturday, Oct. 10.

The Mallards led 1-0 after the first period as Cambridge native Derrick Becklin scored a power-play goal at 10:48 of the period. But the Blue Ox stormed back to take a 2-1 lead thanks to a pair of goals in the first 1:42 of the second.

In the third period, Rum River was slapped with five penalties in the first 11 minutes. And the Blue Ox took advantage, scoring four power-play goals from the 6:20 mark of the period to 12:42 to pull away.

Austin Bartell finished with 40 saves in goal for the Mallards, who were outshot 46-22.

Rum River will return to the road this week, playing at Hudson on Friday, Oct. 16, in a contest scheduled to start at 7 p.m.

