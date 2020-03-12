The Rum River Mallards saw their season come to a disappointing close in the first round of the U.S. Premier Hockey League playoffs.
The Mallards pushed the Minnesota Blue Ox to three games in their best-of-three first-round playoff series in the Midwest West Division. But Rum River, after taking the first game of the series, saw its season end with a pair of lopsided losses.
Mallards coach Triston Jensen said his team deserved credit for the way it ended the year, winning five of its final six regular-season games before extending its first-round playoff series to the limit thanks to a road victory.
“Our kids went through a lot this year,” he said. “Our kids did everything in their power to battle through a lot of adversity. And this was one of the most tight-knit groups of players I’ve even been associated with.”
The Mallards jumped in the lead of its series with the Blue Ox thanks to a 3-2 victory on Friday, Feb. 28. The star of that contest was Rum River goaltender Armand Charland, who stopped 51 shots to lead his team to the victory.
“He came ready to play,” Jensen said of Charland. “Any time you get into the playoffs, you’ve got to have goaltending that is hot. Charland set the bar high; usually your goalie plays well, and the team responds.”
Cambridge native Derek Becklin scored a short-handed goal to give the Mallards an early lead in Friday’s win. C.J. Hoyt broke a 1-1 tie with his goal 2:53 into the second period, and Hoyt scored again at 4:18 of the third.
That was enough offense thanks to Charland, who kicked aside 20 shots in the third period alone to preserve the win.
On Saturday, Feb. 29, Rum River was buried in an avalanche of late goals in a 7-2 loss.
After a scoreless first period, Becklin and Scott Moyer scored goals less than two minutes apart that gave the Mallards a 2-1 lead. But the Blue Ox scored three goals in the final three minutes of that period, then added three power-play goals in the first five minutes of the third period to pull away.
“It kind of fell apart a little bit,” Jensen admitted. “We felt there were times where we drew penalties that weren’t called, but at the end of the day we felt it was like that on Friday night, too.
“The difference was that on Friday we battled through it and won the hockey game. On Saturday we allowed everyone else to dictate how we would play instead of playing our game. And that went for Monday as well.”
The Mallards’ season ended with a disappointing 8-1 loss in which the Blue Ox scored at least two goals in every period. Rum River managed to avoid getting shut out when Vladimir Fadeev scored a power-play goal with just 3:42 left in the game.
“Simply put, we weren’t ready on Monday,” Jensen said. “I think our guys were mentally drained. We came out flat in the first period, but we seemed to adjust late in the period. I knew this team had the talent to come back from a three-goal deficit, but instead the Blue Ox scored on the power play – and suddenly the game was out of reach.”
Jensen, who took the reins as coach of the Mallards in mid-December, has wasted no time in preparing for the 2020-21 season: On the day following the season-ending loss, he hit the road to recruit new players.
“I refer to this past year as Year Zero,” Jensen said. “I was only here for the end of this past year, so I tried to take advantage of that and learn what we needed to do to take this organization to the next level. Now that the season is over, it’s ‘go’ time. We’re working to help guys on the current team advance to the next level, bring in guys for next season, and figure out what we need to do to make games the best possible experience for fans.”
Besides recruiting and player placement, Jensen’s summer plans include hosting youth camps and high school skills camps for local hockey players as well as making appearances at local events.
“I encourage anyone who has an event where they would like to see our mascot, Maximus Mallard, or meet one of our players, to contact me,” Jensen said. “We want this team to become the community’s team.”
