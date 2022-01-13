The Rum River Mallards were not able to overcome a slow start in dropping a 7-5 decision to the Minnesota Moose in a U.S. Premier Hockey League contest played at Fogerty Arena on Saturday, Jan. 8.
In that game the Mallards allowed four goals in the first period and were not able to overcome the difference.
The Moose scored twice in a 49-second span midway through the first period to take an early lead before Jared Petty notched his 16th goal of the season at the 14:34 mark. But the Moose got that goal back just 10 seconds later, then scored roughly three minutes after that for a 4-1 advantage.
The Moose upped their lead to 5-1 with a goal just 55 seconds into the second period, but Rush City native Noah Heiderschied scored his 13th goal of the season at the 3:56 mark. Again the Moose responded with a quick goal just 12 seconds later, but Cooper Brodzinski scored at 14:07 to make the score 6-3 after two periods.
In the third period the Moose struck first, but the Mallards got goals from Brodzinski, his second of the game and 23rd of the season, and Tyler Schmitt just 15 seconds apart midway through the period to close the scoring.
Zach Dodson started in goal for the Mallards and made 12 saves while allowing four goals in the first 17:23 of the game. Tristan Sucher replaced Dodson between the pipes and finished with 24 saves and three goals allowed in the final 39:21.
Rum River returns to action with another contest against the Moose, this one taking place on Friday, Jan. 14 at Fogerty starting at 7:05 p.m.
The following evening the Mallards will host the Minnesota Blue Ox at the Isanti Arena in a 7 p.m. start.
