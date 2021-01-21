The Rum River Mallards suffered three close losses in five days in U.S. Premier Hockey League action last week.
The Mallards opened the week with a 3-1 setback at the hands of the Minnesota Mullets on Wednesday, Jan. 13. In that contest Rum River trailed 2-0 after one period and 3-0 after two before avoiding the shutout thanks to a goal by Carter Robinson at the 4:10 mark of the final period.
Austin Bartell stopped 39 shots in goal for the Mallards in that loss.
Two days later Rum River were beaten by the Minnesota Blue Ox by a 5-1 margin at the Isanti Ice Arena. The Blue Ox scored first, but Robinson tied the game with his ninth goal of the season at 7:11 of the opening period.
Then the Blue Ox scored twice in each of the final two periods to pull away for the win. Bartell was busy in the net for the Mallards, finishing with 53 saves.
Rum River ended the week with a narrow 5-4 loss to the Minnesota Moose on Sunday, Jan. 17, in a contest played at the Spooner Civic Center in Spooner, Wisconsin.
The Moose scored first, but Robinson scored with less than five minutes gone to tie the contest, then added a goal around the 10-minute mark to give Rum River a 2-1 lead after one period.
The Moose scored late in the second period to retie the game, then netted a power-play goal early in the third period to take the lead. Noe Ben Salem scored on the power play to once again tie the contest, but the Moose scored twice in a four-minute span and held on for the victory.
Tyler Landers scored with 30 seconds left in regulation to pull the Mallards within a goal, but Rum River could not get the equalizer.
The Mallards will be busy this weekend, hosting three games at the Isanti Ice Arena beginning with a contest against Hudson on Friday, Jan. 22, starting at 7 p.m. The following evening Rum River will host the Minnesota Moose in a 7 p.m. start, then Steele County will face off against the Mallards on Sunday, Jan. 24, with puck drop set for 7:15 p.m.
