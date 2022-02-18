The Rum River Mallards see the number of the regular-season games on the schedule start to dwindle, with the playoffs looming.
But last weekend’s struggles against one of the best teams in the U.S. Premier Hockey League have not dampened the enthusiasm of the Mallards’ coach, Triston Jensen.
Part of the reason for his excitement was a 4-3 overtime win over Steele County the previous weekend.
“In that game [against Steele County] we were down 3-2 with four minutes left, scored with 90 seconds left, then in overtime found a way to win,” Jensen said. “Because of that, you can see the practices are different, guys are different with they come to the rink. It helped them get that monkey off their back.
“These guys know they can win hockey games.”
That victory did more than just snap a nine-game losing streak.
“We have 16 or 17 guys who are in their 2003 birth year, and that really sets us up well for next year,” Jensen said. “We’re going to return almost everybody. Guys have been here for a year, gotten a feel for this league.
“So to get over that hump and win a game was really important.”
Rum River struggled in a home-and-home series against the Blue Ox last weekend. The top team in the USPHL’s Midwest West Division, and the fourth-ranked team in the league, pummeled the Mallards 13-1 on Friday, Feb. 11 in Coon Rapids.
Rum River surrendered four goals in the first and second periods, then five more in the third while managing just one goal, which was scored by Tyler Schmitt early in the second.
The Mallards used three goalies in the contest. Zach Dodson started and allowed two goals on just seven shots in the first 5:30 of the game to earn the loss; he was relieved by Connor Carroll, who gave up 5 goals on 24 shots in 24 minutes. Tristan Sucher was in net over the final 30:28 and allowed six goals on 25 shots.
The following evening Rum River returned home and put together a stronger effort against the Blue Ox before eventually falling 7-5.
The Mallards trailed 3-1 after one period despite a goal by Cambridge native Easton Parnell, and trailed 6-2 after two after a goal by Tyler Samson. But Rum River made things interesting by scoring three times in the third period, getting another goal from Parnell as well as two goals by Schmitt.
Sucher started in net and surrendered six goals in 33 minutes before he was replaced by Gage Guay, who gave up just one goal late in the contest.
This weekend the Mallards will play the Minnesota Mullets at the University of Minnesota’s Ridder Arena on Friday, Feb. 18 starting at 6:30 p.m., then return to the Isanti Ice Arena to host Hudson the following evening in a 7 p.m. start.
After two more games the following weekend, Rum River will enter the playoffs. While some late-season maneuvering is possible, it is most likely the Mallards will be seeded seventh and expect to hit the road to face No. 2 seed Wisconsin Rapids in a first-round best-of-three series in early March.
If Rum River can pull off the first-round upset, the tournament is reseeded, which means another best-of-three road series, most likely against the potential top seed, the Blue Ox.
Depending on the Minnesota state high school playoffs, the Mallards’ playoff hopes might be bolstered by the addition of talented high school players such as Mora’s Parker Mitchell, who leads the state in goals with 48, and his teammate Jack Kritzeck, who ranks among the state’s assist leaders with 34, as well as Parker Comstock from Sartell and Jake Brown from Cambridge-Isanti.
All four of those players saw action with Rum River before the high school season began.
“It only takes four wins to get to the national tournament,” Jensen said. “In the playoffs we’re probably going to get Wisconsin Rapids, which is a good team – but it’s a team we match up against pretty well.
“The path to national is a tough one, but we feel we can play with these guys.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.