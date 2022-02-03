The Rum River Mallards saw their current losing streak extend to eight straight after a pair of setbacks in U.S. Premier Hockey League contests last week.
The Mallards opened with a narrow 3-1 home loss to the Minnesota Mullets on Friday, Jan. 28. The Mullets took the lead with a goal at 10:21 of the opening period, but Rum River’s Tyler Samson retied the game with his a goal scored exactly three minutes later.
The game remained tied until the Mullets scored at 6:31 of the third period, and the Mullets added a late goal to secure the win.
Zach Dodson finished with 40 saves in goal for the Mallards.
Two days later Rum River finished on the short end of a 7-4 decision to the Minnesota Blue Ox, a game in which the two teams combined for eight goals in the middle period.
After the Blue Ox scored the lone goal of the first period, Samson tied the game with an unassisted goal just 78 seconds into the second. After a goal by the Blue Ox, Tyler Schmitt and Keanu McClanahan scored just 75 seconds apart to give the Mallards a 3-2 lead at the 6:33 mark of that period.
But the Blue Ox scored four times in the final six minutes of the second to rebuild a 6-3 advantage. The two teams exchanged goals in the final period, with Rush City’s Noah Heiderschied scoring for Rum River at 6:57.
Dodson again started in goal for the Mallards and finished with 49 saves.
Rum River will return to action with a pair of home games this weekend. The Mallards will host Hudson on Saturday, Feb. 5 starting at 7 p.m., then welcome Steele County into the Isanti Ice Arena the following afternoon, with faceoff set for 3:30 p.m.
