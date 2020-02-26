Will the Rum River Mallards’ success late in this season translate into playoff success?
The Mallards will find out starting this weekend as they begin a best-of-three U.S. Premier Hockey League playoff series against the Minnesota Blue Ox.
Rum River, which finished fifth in the USPHL’s Midwest West Division, will face the fourth-seeded Blue Ox starting on Friday, Feb. 28, at 7:45 p.m. Game two is scheduled for the following night at 7 p.m., and game three, if needed, would be played on Monday, March 2, starting at 3 p.m.
All three games will be played at the Coon Rapids Ice Center.
Rum River finished the regular season by thumping Rochester 8-2 on Friday, Feb. 21. In that contest the Mallards scored at least two goals in every period while shutting out the Vipers in the final two.
Akhmed Malsagov led the way with a hat trick that gives him a team-best 34 goals this season. Cambridge natives Jace Wilkinson and Derek Becklin also had goals against the Vipers, as did C.J. Hoyt, Vladimir Fadeev and Brett Attenberger.
Jason Cooke stopped 29 shots to log the victory.
The victory, Rum River’s sixth in its last seven games, gives the team a 26-17-1 record during the regular season. The Mallards’ 53 points is good for fifth place in the division, just 3 points in back of the Blue Ox.
“It’s going to be a dogfight,” Rum River coach Triston Jensen said of the series against the Blue Ox. “You have two of the hottest teams in the division meeting in the first round. We know we are in for a tough matchup, but this group of guys is prepared and itching to go on a special run.”
