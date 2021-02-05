The Rum River Mallards claimed an overtime victory and endured two narrow losses as part of a stretch where the team played four U.S. Premier Hockey League games in five days last week.
The Mallards opened their busy week with a 6-0 loss to the Minnesota Mullets at Augsburg University on Thursday, Jan. 28.
The Mullets outshot Rum River 45-16 in the contest, scoring twice in the first period and adding three more in the second before icing the victory with a goal in the third. Austin Bartell finished with 39 saves in net for the Mallards.
The following evening Rum River snapped a nine-game losing streak by edging Rochester 2-1 in overtime at the Isanti Ice Arena. Noe Ben Salem was the hero for the Mallards, scoring at 1:34 in the extra session to give his team the win.
Garrett Sawyer scored just 47 seconds into the contest for Rum River’s other goal, while goaltender Liam Donnelly earned the victory by stopping all but one of the 41 shots he faced.
The momentum from Friday’s victory carried over to Saturday as the Mallards built a 5-2 lead in the first two periods of their home contest against the Minnesota Blue Ox. But the Blue Ox scored four goals in the final period to steal a 6-5 victory.
Sawyer and Luke Horvath had goals in the opening period for Rum River, which then got second-period goals from Jared Petty, Carter Robinson and Cambridge native Derek Becklin.
But the Blue Ox scored three times in a 79-second span late in the third period in the come-from-behind win.
Donnelly started in goal for the Mallards and made seven saves before being replaced by Drew Moseley at the seven-minute mark of the opening period. While Moseley did allow six goals, he also managed to stop a whopping 63 shots.
Rum River closed its busy weekend by allowed three goals in the second period of a 4-2 loss at Steele County on Sunday, Jan. 31.
The Mallards gave up a goal in the first period, then three more in the second as they surrendered one power-play goal and two short-handed goals.
Horvath, playing his first weekend with the Mallards, scored a power-play goal in the second period before notching an even-strength goal midway through the third. Bartell was peppered with 57 shots and finished with 53 saves.
The Mallards will hit the road for a pair of games this week, play at Wisconsin Rapids on Friday-Saturday, Feb. 5-6, with the opening faceoff each night taking place at 7 p.m.
