This past weekend did not prove to be a happy homecoming for the Rum River Mallards.
The U.S. Premier Hockey League team opened its home schedule with two losses against the Wisconsin Rapids Riverkings, dropping a 7-1 decision on Friday, Oct. 2, before skating to a 4-2 loss the following evening.
Still, Rum River coach Triston Jensen likes what he is seeing from his young team.
“We’re still learning how to play with confidence, and how to play a complete game,” he said. “On Saturday we learned that you can play great for 58 minutes and still lose a game. I thought our goaltending did a great job all weekend, but when you make a mistake in front of them, good teams like the Riverkings are going to take advantage. But almost shift by shift, and certainly from game to game, we have seen improvement.”
On Friday the Mallards gave up a pair of goals midway through the first period, then allowed another goal in the second and one early in the third. Paul Zmuda scored at 11:34 in the third to avoid the shutout, but the Riverkings scored three times in the final four minutes to pull away.
“You can’t go to the penalty kill and expect to stay in a game, and we gave up five power-play goals on Friday,” Jensen said. “We took a five-minute major near the end, and they scored three goals that made the score seem not as close as the game really was.”
Saturday’s contest was close throughout. Wisconsin Rapids opened the scoring at 4:29 of the opening period, but Rum River’s Garrett Sawyer scored a power-play goal at 16:14 of the period to level the score.
The Riverkings retook the lead with a power-play goal just 1:47 into the second period, but Cambridge-Isanti product Easton Parnell scored an unassisted goal at 5:20 to retie the game again.
Wisconsin Rapids took the lead for goal with a short-handed goal at 7:04 of the second, then iced the game by scoring the game’s final goal early in the final period.
“I thought we were a little more aggressive on Saturday,” Jensen said. “But the entire weekend was a good learning experience for the guys. When you give them opportunities, a team like the Riverkings will punch you in the mouth.”
Rum River will return to the road this week to face the Minnesota Blue Ox on Saturday, Oct. 10, starting at 7 p.m. in Coon Rapids.
“This is the team we have played in the playoffs each of the past two years,” Jensen said. “I think this is a statement game for us. We will use it as a measuring stick. We took some lumps this past weekend; now how will we respond?”
