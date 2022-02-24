The Rum River Mallards lost twice last week in two U.S. Premier Hockey League contests that were very different.
The Mallards opened the weekend on the wrong end of a 9-8 shootout against the Minnesota Mullets in a game played at Ridder Arena on Friday, Feb. 18. In that contest Rum River led 3-0 after one period and 6-4 after two, only to see the Mullets outscore the Mallards 5-2 in the final period to win.
Cambridge native Easton Parnell scored a goal just 1:24 into the contest, and Tyler Berglund and Steven Musokranov also found the back of the net in the first period for Rum River. Tyler Schmitt, Tyler Samson and Logan Augustine added second period goals for the Mallards.
But the Mullets scored four times in the first nine minutes of the third period, including a pair of short-handed goals, while the Mallards could only muster power-play goals by Parnell and Jackson Egner late in the period before the Mullets scored the game winner with just 1:43 to play.
Michael Biller finished with 30 saves for Rum River.
The following evening the Mallards surrendered five goals in the second period and four more in the third on the way to a 10-2 loss at Hudson.
Parnell scored his third goal of the weekend in the first period, netting his second power-play goal as well. Brandon Waldow scored late in the third period for Rum River, while Tristan Sucher finished with 54 saves.
The Mallards will close the regular season with a pair of contests at the Isanti Ice Arena this weekend. They will host the Minnesota Moose on Friday, Feb. 25 and then play the Steele County Blades the next day, with both games slated to start at 7 p.m.
Rum River is 10-30-2 this season and has 22 points to rank seventh in the eight-team Midwest West Division of the USPHL. The Mallards will be seeded seventh regardless the outcome of this week’s games and will open the playoffs with a best-of-three first-round series on the road against No. 2 seed Wisconsin Rapids the weekend of March 5-7.
