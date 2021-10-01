The Rum River Mallards suffered a disappointing 7-1 loss to Steele County in their U.S. Premier Hockey League home opener on Saturday, Sept. 25.
The Mallards fell behind 2-0 after one period, then trailed 3-0 after two before Parker Comstock got the team on the board with a goal at 5:08 of the third period.
But the Blades scored four more times in the final seven minutes of the contest to pull away.
Connor Carroll started in goal for Rum River and made 48 saves while allowing five goals in 54 minutes of action. Tristan Sucher played the final six minutes and stopped eight of the 10 shots he faced.
The Mallards will be busy with three games in as many days this week, starting with a contest against the Minnesota Mullets at Augsburg University on Friday, Oct. 1.
Rum River then will host the Wisconsin Rapids Riverkings in a weekend series at the Isanti Ice Arena on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 2-3. Saturday’s contest will begin at 7 p.m., while Sunday’s contest will face off at 3:30 p.m.
