The Rum River Mallards won three straight U.S. Premier Hockey League contests this week before losing on Sunday, Feb. 21.
After losing their first two games this month, Rum River had won five of its last eight contests, with one of the losses coming in overtime.
The Mallards began last week by scoring the first four goals in a 7-3 victory over the Minnesota Mullets on Wednesday, Feb. 17.
Rum River’s Jaron Smith scored goals in each of the first two periods, while Noe Ben Salem and Dominic Sandoval each had a goal in the second. While the Mullets scored three times in the final period, Carter Robinson scored twice and Smith completed his hat trick to hold the Mullets at bay.
Ethan Cook finished with 34 saves to earn the win for the Mallards.
Two nights later Rum River scored three straight goals in the second period and rolled to a 6-3 victory in a rematch with the Mullets.
Cambridge native Derek Becklin collected a hat trick in the victory, scoring a goal in each period. Noah Heiderscheid and Luke Horvath each added a goal in the second period, while Sandoval added an empty-net goal with just 39 seconds left.
The following evening the Mallards earned a come-from-behind 4-3 home victory over Steele County. Brandt Peterson scored in the opening period, while Heiderscheid added a goal in the second.
Becklin broke a 2-2 tie with his short-handed goal at 3:02 of the third period, then netted a power-play goal with just 11 seconds left in regulation to allow the Mallards to claim the victory.
Austin Bartell finished with 46 saves to earn the win in net for Rum River.
Playing their fourth game in five days on Sunday, Rum River fell behind the Minnesota Moose 3-0 through two periods and were unable to bridge the gap in a 5-2 loss.
Sandoval and Peterson both notched power-play goals in the third period for the Mallards, while Cook finished with 37 saves.
Rum River has another busy week as it wraps up the regular season, playing four games in six days starting with two contests at Hudson on Tuesday and Wednesday, Feb. 23-24, that were not completed before press time.
The Mallards play their final regular-season home game on Thursday, Feb. 25, against the Moose starting at noon, then close the season against the Mullets on Sunday, Feb. 28, starting at 1:30 p.m. at Augsburg University.
