Last week Blake Devine returned home from a stint with the National Guard.
“I left for training on April 21, and I was at Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri for five months,” Devine said. “I just came back home [to Forest Lake]; I landed on Thursday at 9:30 at night, and the next day I came here.”
“Here” was Rum River BMX in Isanti, which was hosting the Land O’ Lakes National BMX competition. The three-day event was originally scheduled for mid-May before COVID-19 restrictions forced a postponement until Friday through Sunday, Sept. 11-13.
That gave Devine, who started competing in BMX when he was 13, a chance to take part in the event.
“I really love the sport, and when I was away at camp I missed it a lot,” Devine said. “I really wanted to get back on my bike. I didn’t have any plans on racing; I was just coming to practice on Saturday. I felt OK after practice, so a couple of buddies and I just decided to go race.”
Devine had an up-and-down performance in the event. He finished next-to-last in his first race – “I had a pretty bad first straight,” he admitted – but rebounded nicely to win his third race of the day. Then in the semifinals he was part of a crash that knocked him out of the competition.
Sam Haugen, a coach for the Venom Racing team that Devine represents, was not surprised Devine jumped right into the mix.
“Blake always has been a great rider, so we knew he could compete,” Haugen said. “Even though he hadn’t been on a bike in six months, he came right out and competed well.”
While the event gave Devine a chance to compete in the sport he loves, it also gave the Isanti track a chance to showcase the reasons it ranks among the top BMX courses in the United States.
“We travel all over the country for these races – they are typically not very close to Minnesota,” Haugen said. “So when the national races come here, we get really amped up. And we’re proud to show folks from around the country what we are about.”
And a number of racers from around the country took part in the three-day event. There were 117 “racks” of racers on Friday – a rack is one group of riders at the starting gate, with each rack consisting of three to eight riders – followed by 137 racks Saturday and 126 on Sunday.
“The best part is that we had a lot of new kids running, which means there is fresh blood in the sport,” said Larry Merchlewitz, the Community Development Director for Rum River BMX. “We felt we had a pretty good turnout, even though this was the first week of school.
“But we were just glad to be open, and we were thankful that people were very respectful, practicing social distancing and everything like that.”
USA BMX, a subsidiary of the American Bicycle Association, has noticed the work done by Rum River BMX, ranking the Isanti Indoor Arena as the No. 1 facility in the United States four of the last five years.
Haugen said he hopes local racers do not take for granted having a top facility in the area.
“It’s open all winter, so we can keep up with the races from California and Arizona and the warm states,” he said. “And it’s a tight, technical track, so you have to be on point. There’s no room for error. If you boggle, you can drop from first to last in an instant.”
The list of winners Sunday included representatives of 18 states besides Minnesota, but there were a number of local names on the list. Kaitlyn Larson, of Stacy, won two events, the 17-20 Mixed Open and the 21-30 Womens Expert divisions, while Avery Chartrand, of Isanti, won the 13 Girls Expert division over 11 other competitors.
Other local names included Ty (10 Intermediate) and Taj Hoskins (5 and Under Novice), of Isanti; Kendall Ehlen (9 Novice), of Cambridge; and Bryce “The Beast” Blumer (13 Cruiser), of Isanti.
While Devine did not win his division, that did not dampen his enthusiasm to return to the track.
“I missed the atmosphere of the track,” Devine said. “Everyone here is one big family. When I’m here, I get to hang out with my friends and ride my bike.”
