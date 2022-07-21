A huge eight-inning kept the winning ways alive for the Rum River Bandits on Sunday, July 17, at Cambridge’s Larson Field.
Rallying for seven runs in the bottom of the eighth, the Bandits stole a 9-6 victory from the Quamba Cubs to claim their fifth win in a row.
After a scoreless first couple of innings, Quamba scored the game’s first run off of Tyler Kronstedt to take the 1-0 lead in the top of the third.
The Cubs built that early advantage by using runs in the top of the fifth and sixth to go ahead by a 5-0 margin.
The Bandits began their comeback in the bottom half of the sixth, plating two runs to make it a three-run deficit.
With neither teams scoring in the seventh, the stage was set for Rum River to explode. Using some walks to help the rally and a big run-scoring double by Aaron Keeney, the Bandits erased a flipped a 5-2 deficit to a 9-5 lead.
Now staked to the lead, Kronstedt did allow a run in the top of the ninth but that was it, sealing his complete game victory.
Keeney provided the spark at the dish for the Bandits with his two doubles and four runs knocked in. Keeney was joined by Shawn Motl, Mike Koplitz and Kronstedt, who each added an RBI in the win.
The victory moved the team to 8-7 overall, 7-6 in the Eastern Minny Central Division.
Striving to keep the winning streak going, the Bandits battled the Ramsey Renegades on July 20 in a contest that was not completed at press time.
Rum River then wrapped up its week on the diamond three days later, battling the North Branch Nighthawks in Cambridge.
The Isanti Redbirds romped to a 9-0 win over the Hinckley Knights on Saturday, July 16.
A strong pitching performance by Logan Kalis allowed Isanti to build the lead and never look back in the shutout win. Kalis went seven strong innings, allowing just three hits and racking up six strikeouts.
At the plate, the Redbirds had multi-hit days by Blaze Hogie and Wyatt Soderquist to spark the offense. Hogie knocked in two runs while Soderquist scored three times.
The win was the 20th of the season for Isanti.
Back in action on July 20, the Redbirds hosted the Quamba Cubs in a game that was not completed at press time.
Isanti finishes its Eastern Minny League schedule with a contest against North Branch on Friday, July 22, before ending the regular season on Tuesday, July 27, versus Andover.
The North Branch Nighthawks dropped a 5-4 decision to the Rum River Bandits at home on Saturday, July 16.
Leading 3-2 after two innings of play, three runs in the top of the fifth inning pushed the Bandits ahead for good.
Josh Stoll earned the win for Rum River.
North Branch, who now sit at 9-7 overall, looked to bounce back on July 19 against Ramsey in a game that was not completed at press time.
The Nighthawks then finished the regular season with games against Isanti and Rum River.
The two games will be played on Friday and Saturday, July 22-23, both on the road.
The Braham Snappers fell by a 7-4 margin to the Ramsey Renegades on Sunday, July 17.
Creeping within 5-4 after two runs in the top of the sixth, that would be as close as the Snappers got.
Kohl Horsch suffered the complete game loss, allowing four earned runs in his eight innings of work.
Andy Beckstrom added two hits in the defeat.
With an 0-13 record on the season thus far, the Snappers will battle St. Francis and Chisago Lakes on the road to round out their regular season.
Braham faces the Silverbacks on Saturday, July 23, followed by the game against the Bulldogs the next day.
