The Cambridge-Isanti gymnastics team did more than just improve to 5-0 on the season with a win at St. Francis on Thursday, Feb. 18.
The victory marked the 200th career dual meet victory for coach Wendy Rooney.
And it was another strong performance for the Bluejackets, who posted a team score of 142.675 to knock off the Knights, who had a 132.95 team total.
Cambridge-Isanti was once again led by the 1-2 punch of junior Laci Leverty and sophomore Laci Lorinser. Leverty won the vault with a 9.475 score and also notched first with a 9.425 score on the floor exercise, while Lorinser took top honors on the uneven parallel bars with a 9.25 score, and she posted a new career high of 9.55 to win the balance beam.
Lorinser claimed the all-around crown with a season-best score of 36.7, while Leverty was third (35.475) and sophomore Alison Barber placed fourth (34.325).
North Branch lost its dual meet at Big Lake on Thursday, Feb. 18, by a score of 143.8 to 134.8.
Senior Paige Bauer and eighth grader Dakota Esget posted a 1-2 finish for the Vikings on the vault, the team’s best event of the night. Bauer took first with a 9.45 score while Esget was second with a 9.35 mark.
Esget placed second in the all-around with a 35.4 score, while senior Bekah Fish placed fourth (34.6) and Bauer was fifth (34.575).
Girls Basketball
Cambridge-Isanti won twice last week to improve to 9-1 overall and 7-1 in Mississippi 8 action.
The Bluejackets began the week with a 77-67 victory at Hermantown on Tuesday, Feb. 16. Junior Mikayla Aumer led five C-I players in double figures with 16 points and posted a double-double thanks to 11 assists while adding four steals.
Sophomore Maraya Wiltrout also had a double-double at Hermantown with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Croix Vavra scored 14 points while junior Aiyana Knight had 13 and sophomore Evelyn Wiltrout added 10.
Two nights later the Bluejackets knocked off North Branch 75-44 as Maraya Wiltrout again finished with a double-double, scoring 21 points while adding 10 rebounds. Evelyn Wiltrout scored 13 while Knight added nine.
Eighth grader Ella Kuhlman had a big night for the Vikings against C-I, scoring 25 points, while senior Kate Carlson finished with 11 points, seven rebounds and four assists.
Two nights earlier Kuhlman exploded for 30 points, but it was not enough in a 68-60 loss at Hinckley-Finlayson. Carlson finished with 16 points and a whopping 11 steals, while sophomore Chloe Lattimore grabbed 10 rebounds.
Braham lost a pair of games last week, falling at Ogilvie by a 62-46 score on Thursday, Feb. 18, before dropping a 47-38 decision to Mora the following evening.
Meanwhile Rush City won twice on the road, beating Aitkin 54-40 on Tuesday, Feb. 16, before knocking off East Central 58-44 two nights later.
Boys Basketball
Rush City won twice last week, giving the Tigers a three-game win streak that has lifted their season record to 7-2.
Rush City began the week with an 84-62 home win over East Central on Tuesday, Feb. 16. Senior Zeth Hahn led four Tigers in double figures with 25 points; sophomore Tony Daas scored 15, junior Ty Stepp had 13 points as well as 10 rebounds, and junior Brock Diedrich added 10 points.
Hahn had another big scoring night, finishing with 34 points, in Rush City’s 82-72 win at Milaca on Saturday, Feb. 20. Junior Will Campbell contributed a double-double in the victory, finishing with 12 points and 16 rebounds, while Daas added 16 points.
Braham began last week with a 78-39 home win over Ogilvie on Tuesday, Feb. 16, but the Bombers saw a four-game win streak snapped with a 58-32 loss to Aitkin on Saturday, Feb. 20.
Cambridge Christian’s only game last week was a 61-19 loss to Willmar on Friday, Feb. 19. Johan Pankan led the Warriors with six points and six rebounds in that contest.
Boys Hockey
Cambridge-Isanti had a tough week last week, skating to a 3-3 tie with Sauk Rapids-Rice on Tuesday, Feb. 16, before dropping a 5-1 decision at Monticello two nights later.
Senior Jacob Ziebarth, junior Treyten Green and senior Nathan Schibilla each had a goal for the Bluejackets, who held a brief 3-2 lead before Sauk Rapids-Rice scored a short-handed goal with just three minutes left to force overtime, which was scoreless.
Senior Bobby Hendricks finished with 37 saves for C-I in the tie.
Against Monticello, Ziebarth scored a power-play goal early in the second period for the Bluejackets’ lone goal, and Hendricks kicked aside 28 shots.
North Branch lost last twice last week, falling to Chisago Lakes 6-4 on Tuesday, Feb. 16, before St. Francis claimed a 7-2 victory on Friday, Feb. 19.
Seniors Tucker Sachs and Joey Kerchner each had first-period goals for the Vikings, who surrendered three goals in the second period while netting just one goal, the second of the night for Sachs.
The Wildcats pulled away with three more goals in the third, and North Branch could only counter with a goal by Sachs on the power play to complete his hat trick.
On Friday night St. Francis scored twice in the opening period, the had three more goals in the second before senior Ryan Coleman netted a power-play goal for North Branch late in the period.
Senior Lawton Garin scored midway through the third period for the Vikings’ other goal.
Girls Hockey
Junior Meghan Gibb stopped all 28 shots she faced to lead the Northern Tier Stars to a 1-0 victory at Buffalo on Thursday, Feb. 18.
The Stars were outshot 28-8 in the contest, but they claimed the win thanks to a goal by senior Gabby Giving at the 15:08 mark of the second period.
The Stars were not as fortunate two days later as they surrendered three goals in each of the final two periods of a 7-1 loss at Grand Rapids/Greenway.
Senior Ashton Parnell scored at the 7:50 mark of the second period to keep the Stars from getting shut out. Gibbs finished with 27 saves in the contest.
Boys Swimming
Cambridge-Isanti suffered a 92-84 loss at Chisago Lakes on Thursday, Feb. 18.
Seniors Mitchell Patrick and Eli Bingham both were double winners for the Bluejackets. Patrick took first in both the 50 free (22.97) and the 100 back (1:02.89), while Bingham won the 100 fly (1:00.08) and the 100 breast (1:07.77).
Freshman Joseph Larkin won the 500 free with a time of 5:59.89, and C-I also won two of the three relays. The 200 medley relay of Patrick, Bingham, sophomore John Humphrey and freshman Christopher Williams won that event with a time of 1:52.50, while the 400 free relay of Humphrey, sophomore Michael Sauze, Williams and Patrick took first with a 3:47.48 clocking.
Wrestling
Cambridge-Isanti lost a pair of matches by a narrow margin on Thursday, Feb. 18.
The Bluejackets dropped a 36-33 decision to Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted, then fell to Watertown Mayer-Mayer Lutheran by a 38-30 count.
Among the double winners for C-I on the night was freshman Leo Edblad, who posted two pins at 106 pounds to improve to 20-1 on the season; senior Wyatt Wothe, who had a pin and a decision at 152; sophomore Treytin Byers, who also had a pin and a decision at 160; and senior Devan Jones, who collected a decision and a pin at 220.
Despite those setbacks, the Bluejackets made it on to the list of “Lean and Mean” teams in the Guillotine’s Class 3A state rankings this week. C-I has earned a spot among the ranked teams around the state in every year since 1998.
North Branch earned a 42-36 decision at St. Croix Lutheran on Saturday, Feb. 20.
The winners for the Vikings included freshman Austin Anderson, who earned a pin at 160, and sophomore Tanner Cummings, who collected a pin at 182. The Vikings who won by forfeit were freshman Evan Pommier at 113, junior Ashton LaBelle at 152, junior Brandt Bombard at 170, and junior Jackson Marcussen at 285.
Rush City-Braham won three dual matches last week, beating Proctor-Hermantown 45-27 on Friday, Feb. 19, before coming back the following day to top Crosby-Ironton (45-35) and Walker-Hackenberg-Akeley-Nevis (36-27).
Five different Tigers won all three of their matches last week, with Landon Umbreit (126) and Austin Sterling (285) each collecting two pins and a win by forfeit. Both Kaden Gorman (152) and Masyn Londgren (195) finished with a pin, a decision and a forfeit, while Isaak Coolidge (132) won with a decision, an injury default and a forfeit.
